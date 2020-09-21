Plexus Worldwide® Names Travis Garza As President of Sales and Marketing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a thoughtful and extensive search, Plexus Worldwide , a leading health and wellness company with products that enable people to improve their lives, announced Travis Garza as President of Sales and Marketing. Travis has been leading organizational strategies in the global health and wellness industry and using his extensive experience in direct selling to achieve success. In his 20-year career in sales and marketing, Travis has helped multiple businesses achieve new high revenue targets; two of them reaching nearly one billion dollars in annual revenues.

"Travis is passionate about building great teams, developing new relationships, new markets, and field leaders. He's also a big fan of Plexus® products and holds our brand in high regard," said Tarl Robinson , Founder and CEO of Plexus Worldwide. "Our ability to sustain long-term growth, expand our product line, and delight every Ambassador and Customer who interacts with Plexus, requires strategic leadership across Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service teams, and we are confident Travis will help us achieve our goals."

Travis is an accomplished executive in the direct sales industry. He's held leadership positions at Melaleuca Inc. and Isagenix International. Most recently, he was President & CEO at Kyani International, where he directed numerous initiatives that led to impressive sales growth and operational enhancements in more than 60 countries.

"One of Travis' strongest qualities, is his ability to cultivate a collaborative team dynamic, by helping employees thrive for excellence," said Alec Clark , Founder and President of Plexus Worldwide. "That's why we are thrilled to have him on board. We have the utmost confidence that he will help bring our organization to the next level."

"I'm very excited to join the Plexus team, because of the company's great culture, core values, and deep sense of integrity," said Travis Garza . "I look forward to working alongside owners Tarl Robinson and Alec Clark and the entire Plexus family to help share our quality products and impact lives across the world."

Travis is dedicated to helping people succeed and stays continually focused on implementing new strategies and tools to help them achieve their physical and financial goals. His greatest professional motivation comes from strategizing with entrepreneurs, which he believes is key to business growth.

