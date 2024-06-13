Plexus Worldwide® Signals Growth with the Appointment of Ashley Hower as Chief Marketing Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide, a leading direct-selling health and wellness company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Hower as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With nearly 20 years of experience in global marketing and brand management, Hower has joined the C-Suite, bringing a wealth of expertise to her new role.

As CMO, Hower will lead Plexus Worldwide's strategic marketing initiatives, focusing on enhancing brand awareness, driving customer engagement, and accelerating growth. She will play a pivotal role in developing and executing innovative marketing strategies to further establish Plexus® as a global health and wellness industry leader.

"Ashley's exceptional leadership skills, combined with her passion for Brand Ambassador success and the Customer experience, make her an invaluable addition to our executive team," said Gene Tipps, CEO of Plexus Worldwide. "We are confident that her strategic marketing vision and proven track record of success will propel Plexus to new heights."

Before joining Plexus Worldwide, Hower held various marketing leadership positions at global companies, where she demonstrated her ability to drive revenue growth and build strong brand identities. Her diverse background and deep understanding of consumer behavior will be instrumental in advancing Plexus's marketing efforts.

"I am excited to join the leadership team at Plexus, where I'll lead the marketing team with data-driven insights and create compelling product branding, content, and experiences for our Brand Ambassadors and Customers," said Ashley Hower, CMO of Plexus Worldwide. "I am eager to contribute to growth by further enhancing the strong foundation of the Plexus brand and its impact."

About Plexus Worldwide

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com .

