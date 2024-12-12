Plexus Worldwide® Strengthens Commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness in 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting breast cancer awareness and research during Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM).

Empowering Employees and Communities

This year, Plexus® focused on empowering both its employees and local communities to make a difference.

Team Giving: Plexus hosted a volunteer event at its headquarters on October 9th to create no-sew blankets and personal kits for Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ), a local organization providing vital support to cancer patients and their loved ones.

Financial Support: Plexus donated $10,000 to CSCAZ to further their mission and support their programs. Additionally, they launched a virtual fundraising drive throughout the month to encourage employee participation.

Community Engagement: Plexus served as a $15,000 sponsor for the CSCAZ Porch Party on October 26th, showcasing their commitment to local initiatives.

IronWoman™ Product Line Supports the Cause

Throughout October, Plexus offered a special promotion on its IronWoman product line. A portion of the proceeds from every Triplex and IronWoman purchase was donated to CSCAZ and other national affiliates of the Cancer Support Community network. Additionally, for every other IronWoman purchase, $1 was donated to breast cancer research. In the U.S., Plexus raised a total of $60,000.

"We are dedicated to supporting those impacted by breast cancer," said Gene Tipps CEO at Plexus Worldwide. "Partnering with organizations like Cancer Support Community Arizona allows us to provide not only financial resources but also a sense of community and support for those facing this challenge."

In addition to its U.S efforts, Plexus expanded its global reach by making donations to select international organizations during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. These organizations included Cruz Rosa Guadalajara in Mexico, the Canadian Cancer Society in Canada, and the McGrath Foundation in Australia.

Building on a Legacy of Giving

Plexus Worldwide has a long history of supporting breast cancer awareness. Since 2019, the company has donated over $549,000 to breast cancer organizations across the United States and around the world.

About Plexus

Plexus Worldwide is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top twenty-five largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit plexusworldwide.com.

