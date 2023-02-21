Plexus Worldwide® Surpasses Donation of 35 Million Meals*

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and wellness company, has donated over 35 million meals* to families experiencing food insecurity as part of its Nourish One® Initiative, a partnership with Feeding America® and global partner, Mary's Meals. Two products are part of Nourish One – Plexus Lean™ and Plexus Reset™.

More than 34 million people, including 9 million children, experience food insecurity in the United States. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant increase in people experiencing both unemployment and food insecurity, with communities of color hit the hardest. Programs like Nourish One are critical in helping provide food banks and community programs with the resources needed to support families and individuals.

"People often think of hunger in the United States as something far removed from their lives," says Alec Clark, President and Founder of Plexus Worldwide. "But food insecurity affects every community in the U.S. These are people in our towns – people we know and people we care about."

Plexus® began its Nourish One initiative in 2018, partnering with Feeding America to help provide meals to Americans who experience food insecurity. It was a natural development for a company that is dedicated to providing nutritional products that improve health and wellness.

"We built Plexus around the concept of Hope, Health and Happiness and that includes leading a healthy, balanced, and fulfilled life," states Clark. "Nourish One is more than a program at Plexus. It's a huge part of our core culture and our mission."

For employees at Plexus, the Nourish One Initiative goes beyond donations. In 2022, over 160 employees volunteered at local food banks in the Phoenix Metro area, part of the company's commitment to getting involved at every level.

Plexus also kicked off an effort for local food banks, with the first taking place at North Texas Food Bank in Plano. During the event, 75 Brand Ambassadors volunteered, packing 22,000 meals. In addition, Plexus made a matching donation to the organization. The company has plans to launch 6 more events this year.

"Seeing the people affected by food insecurity is incredibly humbling," says Clark. "While donations support the organizations leading the effort to end hunger, volunteering brings it to the human level. It connects us emotionally and mobilizes us to work together so that no family or person experiences food insecurity."

*Every Plexus Lean sold contributes a donation equivalent to 10 meals, and every Plexus Reset sold contributes a donation equivalent to 3 meals to Feeding America®, helping provide at least 1.5 million meals annually. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent representatives ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top twenty-five largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

About Feeding America:

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries, and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide