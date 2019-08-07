PLEXUSS Democratizes College Admissions with MyCounselor™

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PLEXUSS, a digital platform that connects 6 million students to thousands of colleges and universities worldwide, announced it has made its MyCounselor college counseling service available to every high school student in America at no charge.

Students with one-on-one access to college advising are over 3 times more likely to attend college and 2 times more likely to pursue a bachelor's degree. Unfortunately, over 9 million students have limited or no access to counselors.

Some families spend an average of $4,000 - $6,700 on private consultants, according to the IECA. Millions of students go without consistent personalized support, leaving otherwise qualified students at a profound disadvantage. One study found lower income students that received comprehensive college counseling were more likely, by 52 percentage points, to enroll in more selective schools.

"PLEXUSS is focused on increasing student access to meaningful educational opportunities. All students deserve personalized support in the college admissions process regardless of socio-economic background or which school they attend. We are taking the bold step of making MyCounselor available at no charge because we must do better for our nation's students," said JP Novin, PLEXUSS' CEO and Founder.

Besides access to personalized support that can help students navigate the financial aid process, review admissions essays, or better understand the admissions process; students can use MyCounselor to research thousands of schools. Students can also use MyCounselor to begin building their social capital networks by connecting with current students and professional alumni of schools as well as careers they are interested in.

"Even students with regular access to a counselor find MyCounselor is a great supplemental resource. Getting into and financing college is a very complex process," Novin added.

MyCounselor is available at plexuss.com or through the PLEXUSS Mobile App.

ABOUT PLEXUSS

Founded in 2015, Walnut Creek, CA based PLEXUSS, INC. is a mission-driven Edtech company that is changing the world by connecting millions of students everywhere with real opportunity. With over 6 million student users, PLEXUSS is the world's largest educational opportunity connecting students to approximately 18,000 post-secondary institutions worldwide. PLEXUSS' exclusive social and AI technologies help students everywhere connect with social capital that propels students forward. More information on PLEXUSS can be found at plexuss.com/solutions.

