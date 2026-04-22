Co-founded by Mrs. Michelle Obama and Stephen and Ayesha Curry, PLEZi Hydration delivers 2X the electrolytes with no artificial ingredients

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLEZi Nutrition, the Public Benefit Company co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama, today announces the relaunch of PLEZi Hydration, a next-generation sports hydration drink made with real fruit juice that delivers bold flavor and elite performance without added sugar, artificial colors or junk ingredients. Developed in collaboration with Stephen and Ayesha Curry, PLEZi Hydration sets a new standard for how to hydrate. As co-founders and brand ambassadors, the Currys play an active role in shaping the product's formulation, packaging and marketing, bringing their shared commitment to health, performance and wellness to every aspect of the brand.

Co-founded by Mrs. Michelle Obama and Stephen and Ayesha Curry, PLEZi Hydration Relaunches to Redefine Sports Drinks with Real Ingredients and No Added Sugar.

Built for how athletes actually live today — training hard, playing often and prioritizing what goes into their bodies — PLEZi Hydration delivers twice the electrolytes and seven times the potassium* compared to leading sports drinks, supporting smarter recovery and sustained performance without the tradeoffs traditionally found in sports hydration products. Made with real fruit juice and no artificial shortcuts, PLEZi Hydration eliminates the long-standing compromise between performance and ingredients by offering refreshing flavor alongside serious hydration benefits. Designed for athletes, movers, dancers, creators and anyone living an active, high-energy lifestyle, the product reflects a growing shift toward performance solutions that prioritize both effectiveness and ingredient integrity.

"PLEZi Hydration is rooted in something we care deeply about — helping people perform at their best without compromising what goes into their bodies," said Stephen and Ayesha Curry, co-founders of PLEZi Hydration. "We've always believed that joy fuels performance, and that taking care of yourself through smarter recovery and hydration is just as important as how hard you train. With PLEZi Hydration, we wanted to create something that delivers real performance benefits while tasting great and made with ingredients you can feel good about."

The relaunch also introduces refreshed packaging inspired by the swish of a basketball net, symbolizing motion, flow and recovery, visually representing the brand's evolution toward a more performance-driven identity that aligns with serious athletes and modern active lifestyles.

"The sports drink category hasn't meaningfully evolved in decades," said Anup Shah, COO of PLEZi Nutrition. "Consumers today want hydration that supports performance but is also made with real, recognizable ingredients. PLEZi Hydration was designed to deliver meaningful electrolyte replenishment without relying on added sugar, artificial colors or unnecessary ingredients — setting a new standard for what a modern sports drink should be."

PLEZi Hydration is designed for teens and adults who sweat and care about what they put into their bodies, with a primary focus on Gen Z and young millennials seeking credible hydration options made with real ingredients. Named for the Haitian Creole word for "joy," PLEZi reflects the brand's modern, optimistic approach to performance, recovery and everyday movement and is grounded in the belief that joy fuels your best performance while challenging the outdated "no pain, no gain" mentality in sports and fitness.

Available in Orange Mango Swish, Fruit Punch, Lemon Lime Splash and its newest flavor Berry Boom, PLEZi Hydration can be found in select Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Ralph's and Fred Meyer locations, or can be ordered anytime on Amazon or Walmart.com. For more information on PLEZi, visit www.plezi.com or follow PLEZi on Instagram and TikTok.

*Per 16.9oz: Plezi Hydration - 115mg (Sodium), 560mg (Potassium, 9g (Sugar)

Leading Regular Sports Drink - 230mg (Sodium), 70mg (Potassium), 28g (Sugar)

**Not A Low Calorie Food. See Nutrition Panel For Information On Sugar And Calorie Content

About PLEZi Nutrition

PLEZi Nutrition is here to change the way we drink—for the better. Co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama, PLEZi is all about big flavor, real ingredients, and zero added sugar in every sip. Inspired by our joyful name, we make drinks that bring good vibes to healthier living. Because feeling good should taste really good. PLEZi Hydration, PLEZi FIZZ, and PLEZi Kids juice drinks bring the flavor with nutrients your body needs. PLEZi is part of Juggernaut Capital's portfolio. Check us out at www.plezi.com.

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SOURCE PLEZi Nutrition