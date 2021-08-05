PLI Card Marketing Solutions Boosts Minimum Starting Wage to $17 in Asheville, NC

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLI Card Marketing Solutions (https://www.plicards.com) announced today that it is increasing its minimum starting wage at its Asheville location from $14.50 to $17. This is the second wage increase implemented in 2021 by the Asheville employer, a manufacturer that has been producing gift cards and hotel key cards in North Carolina since 1988. Following an increase from $13 to $14.50 implemented in May, the adjustment to $17 represents a cumulative 30% boost in minimum wage at the facility since the beginning of 2021.

"At PLI, our corporate vision is 'to be the ultimate destination for customers and talent'," said Tom Garland, President & CEO. "Our employees make us who we are at PLI. Attracting and retaining great people means providing our employees with a positive atmosphere, a safe environment, generous benefits, and opportunities for professional development. And today, more than ever, it means taking the lead in our industry and in our local markets with competitive wages. In conjunction with the boost in our minimum wage, we will be increasing wages for over 200 of our current employees."

Employees will continue to receive PLI's industry-leading benefits, such as:

Paid holidays and personal time-off

Medical, dental, and vision coverage for employees and families

401k with company contribution

with company contribution Tuition reimbursement

Fun and engaging wellness program

Short-term and long-term disability

Company-paid life and AD&D insurance

Numerous optional supplemental insurance plans

Pet insurance

Employee assistance program

With more than 700 employees across all locations, PLI is the largest gift and key card provider in North America, serving over 25,000 unique customers annually and shipping to 140 countries. With locations across the United States, from coast to coast, distribution centers in Canada and Europe, and the strongest customer-support team in the industry, PLI aims to deliver a seamless customer experience and a local feel to each individual customer. Learn more about PLI at https://www.plicards.com and explore PLI's career opportunities at https://careers.plicards.com/.

