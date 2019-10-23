PLI launches "Pursuing Justice: The Pro Bono Files," a limited series podcast

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), a nonprofit provider of authoritative legal training and continuing education, today announced the launch of Pursuing Justice: The Pro Bono Files, an exciting new limited series podcast focused solely on the pro bono and public interest community.

Hosted by long-time legal services advocate Alicia Aiken, who currently serves as Principal at the Danu Center for Strategic Advocacy, Pursuing Justice provides a behind-the-scenes exploration of pro bono and public interest legal work. These heartening stories are told from both the clients' and their lawyers' perspective to showcase intimate portraits of lawyers helping those with limited access to justice.

"We created Pursing Justice to motivate and inspire other legal professionals looking to get involved," said Janet L. Siegel, Senior Program Attorney at PLI. "Expanding access to professional legal assistance to those that cannot otherwise afford it is crucial to ensuring justice is applied equally."

Available today, the first episode, "This is NOT our area of expertise!", begins with a simple question: "How does a New York corporate attorney use his legal skills to get badly needed medical supplies and volunteers to victims of a natural disaster?" Answers to that, as well as additional episodes will be made available every Wednesday for the next seven weeks.

Since its founding more than 80 years ago, PLI has served the pro bono and public interest community—a fact enshrined in the nonprofit's charter with the New York Board of Regents. Pro bono counsel and public interest lawyers can apply for complimentary access to attend any PLI event or watch any one of the 2,500 on-demand programs available on PLI.edu.

About PLI

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community.

