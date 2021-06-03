PLI Press Publishes Principles of Appellate Litigation: A Guide to Modern Practice, a Comprehensive Treatise on Law and Strategy

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new treatise from PLI Press, the publishing division of Practising Law Institute (PLI), offers thoughtful analysis and practical advice for appellate litigation as it is practiced today. Principles of Appellate Litigation: A Guide to Modern Practice is authored by Proskauer Rose LLP partners Mark D. Harris, John E. Roberts, Margaret A. Dale, Chantel L. Febus, Nicole Eichberger, Jonathan M. Weiss, and a team of expert litigators.

A comprehensive guide to appellate law and strategy, the book was written to benefit both generalist litigators without extensive experience in appeals, as well as seasoned advocates who want to bring their skills to the next level. In an engaging and thoughtful manner, the authors walk readers through the various stages of preparing an appeal, focusing on both the rules and the strategy, covering all aspects of appellate practice from issue preservation at trial to Supreme Court review.

"With this treatise, we aimed to offer a reader-friendly, unified approach to appellate law, with a focus on the realities of modern practice," says Harris, who has chaired PLI's Appellate Advocacy program for many years. Readers learn how to plan an approach for handling an appeal from start to finish, as well as specific techniques and strategies for improving their written and oral advocacy, along with answers to common procedural and technical questions.

The book offers practice tips, checklists, and excerpts from actual briefs analyzing the strategic choices of the authors as well as the mechanics of their written advocacy. With the remote work environment of the past year in mind, the authors also address oral arguments conducted by phone and videoconference.

About the lead author: Mark D. Harris is a partner at Proskauer Rose LLP and co-head of its Appellate Practice Group and a member of the firm's White-Collar Defense & Investigations and Securities Litigation Groups. Harris has handled dozens of cases in the U.S. Supreme Court and other appellate courts in areas spanning criminal law, bankruptcy, copyright, labor relations, employment law, and administrative law. He is a former law clerk to Associate Justices Lewis F. Powell, Jr. and John Paul Stevens, U.S. Supreme Court, and Judge Joel M. Flaum, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

