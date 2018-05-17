PLI Publishes the Spring Issue of Its Quarterly Journal

"PLI Current is part of PLI's ongoing commitment to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise and we are tremendously excited about the Spring issue," said Ellen Siegel, Vice President of Print and Digital Publishing. "At the heart of the Spring issue is a series of articles on various aspects of privacy, cybersecurity, and data protection — topics that are never far from the day-to-day of every practitioner, regardless of their specialty or practice area. And with the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation at our doorstep, the two articles on GDPR readiness will be of particular interest to any entity that holds or uses European personal data — including businesses in the United States."

As the pace of change in the law — and indeed in the practice of law itself — continues to accelerate, so does the need for timely expert commentary and analysis. PLI Current addresses this need by providing attorneys, business professionals, and members of the judiciary with insightful commentary and analysis of those changes.

A digital subscription of PLI Current is proudly offered to readers at no cost; a print version is also available for purchase.

