Pliable Launches with $2.5M To Replace the Need for Data Engineers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pliable , an AI-powered SaaS platform that simplifies organizing and leveraging data without an engineer, launches out of stealth with a $2.5 million seed round led by Resolute Ventures , including participation from CEAS , Counterview Capital and other investors. This funding will help Pliable expand its team and platform to create a single source of truth for anyone to streamline their data processes.

"Regardless of the size of your business, companies should have access to comprehensive data capabilities. While the technology for this exists, most solutions require clean and consolidated data to function properly, and others require costly investments in data engineers or infrastructure," said Jason Raede , co-founder and CEO of Pliable. "It shouldn't be this way – most companies don't have the resources or time to transform their data management practices. With the launch of Pliable, we're changing how data management works, significantly reducing costs and increasing access to trustworthy data."

According to a Wakefield Research and Fivetran report , data engineers spend nearly half their time building and maintaining data pipelines, which cost $520,000 annually. Many small and medium-sized businesses cannot afford the personnel or tools needed to effectively manage data pipelines, let alone data analytics and modeling. By combining, de-duplicating, and validating data across multiple sources, Pliable empowers users to quickly compile a source of truth for data across the entire business — ultimately replacing the need for data engineers and complicated infrastructure.

"We get excited by exceptional founding teams who have figured out how to optimize efficiency and impact the bottom line for a large market of customers," said Michael Hirshland , founder of Resolute Ventures. "And so Pliable was a natural fit, accomplishing this by making data available and comprehensible for everyone and every type of business. Pliable customers can operate as the most effective version of themselves."

Pliable's simple, no-code architecture allows everyone — not just the data team — to consolidate, organize, and explore their company's data across all aspects of their business, enabling them to:

Access accurate, trustworthy data faster through quick and easy resolution of duplicate records, even across different systems

Create a repeatable, consistent way to update company metrics giving employees more time to focus on their priorities

Leverage tools compatible with Pliable to add, enrich, and standardize information (e.g., phone numbers, addresses, etc.)

"The modern data stack has evolved quickly, and CEAS has had a front-row seat as an early investor in Fivetran. From that seat, we see a downstream friction of non-technical user adoption for which Pliable solves," said Mike Wohl , chief investment officer at CEAS. "Pliable is the solution that will enable low-tech and/or low-budget data-curious teams to answer their business intelligence questions. While many new startups are entering the transformation game to compete with dbt, Pliable is expanding the pie of buyers to include a new buyer set the current modern data stack couldn't reach."

About Pliable

Pliable is an AI-powered SaaS platform that makes it simple for anyone to organize and leverage their data without a data engineer. Pliable helps users quickly turn raw source data into trustworthy, actionable data assets, allowing companies to confidently make decisions using self-created reports and dashboards.

