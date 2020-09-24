Pliant Therapeutics Presents Data at American Thoracic Society 2020 Virtual Sessions

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced its data presentation at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2020 Virtual Sessions. Pliant is evaluating PLN-74809 in fibrotic diseases with high unmet medical need, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

Presentation: PLN-74809, A Dual αVβ6/αVβ1, Oral, Selective Integrin Inhibitor, Is Well Tolerated and Reduces Lung TGF-β Activity in Healthy Volunteers

The presentation will be available through November 10, 2020 to registered participants via the ATS 2020 website.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 for the treatment of IPF and PSC. Pliant's second product candidate, PLN-1474, is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. PLN-1474 is currently undergoing a Phase 1 trial. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which include those regarding our research and potential antifibrotic benefits, are subject to risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views with respect to future events, and we do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

