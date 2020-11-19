Pliant Therapeutics To Participate In The Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced its participation in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference to be held virtually December 1 – 3, 2020.

Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Pliant Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat with Tyler M. Van Buren, senior biotechnology analyst at Piper Sandler. The fireside chat will be pre-recorded and available beginning on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 am ET by visiting the "News & Events" section of the "Investors & Media" page of the Pliant Therapeutics' website at www.pliantrx.com.

The webcast replay of the fireside chat will be archived for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of a v ß 6 and a v ß 1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 for the treatment of IPF and PSC. Pliant's second product candidate, PLN-1474, is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of a v ß 1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. PLN-1474 is currently undergoing a Phase 1 trial. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Christopher Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Cambria Fuqua

Canale Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

