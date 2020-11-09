Pliant Therapeutics to Present Data at The Liver Meeting® 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced a poster presentation at The Liver Meeting® 2020 hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) to be held virtually November 13 – 16, 2020.

Details for the poster presentation at The Liver Meeting are as follows:

Poster Title: Profiling Fibrosis Regression in a Rat Model of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (Abstract #0321)

Session: Basic Fibrosis Research and Stellate Cell Biology

Time/Date: Friday, November 13, 2020: 6:00 AM – 11:55 PM EDT

The presentation is available to registered participants via the AASLD 2020 website. The poster will be available on the Pliant Therapeutics website, under the "Our Science" section, at www.pliantrx.com on November 13.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of a v ß 6 and a v ß 1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 for the treatment of IPF and PSC. Pliant's second product candidate, PLN-1474, is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of a v ß 1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. PLN-1474 is currently undergoing a Phase 1 trial. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

