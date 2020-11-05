PLIDCO Relocates to Accommodate Growth, Enhance Customer Service

CLEVELAND, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pipe Line Development Company (PLIDCO), the leader in pipeline leak repair and maintenance fittings, announced plans to move its Westlake office and manufacturing facility to a new, larger space in Strongsville, Ohio, to accommodate continued business growth and enhance customer service.

At nearly 248,200 square feet (23,060 square meters), the new facility is more than 200% larger than PLIDCO's current 80,000-square-foot (7,430-square-meter) location—offering greater manufacturing capacity and a state-of-the-art training and conference center for its worldwide customers, partners and approximately 100 pipeline repair professionals in Northeast Ohio.

"PLIDCO has grown considerably in recent years," said Ernie Lackner, director of sales and marketing at the company. "We're excited to move into a significantly larger manufacturing facility with an improved layout and greater capabilities that will allow our team to continue meeting customer demand and production, while providing new operational efficiencies and increased product availability for our customers."

The new manufacturing space, which spans 200,000 square feet (18,580 square meters), offers a 233% increase in manufacturing and production capacity. It will maximize throughput by significantly improving PLIDCO's overall manufacturing efficiencies, raw material handling and inventory stocking capacity—resulting in a substantial reduction in lead times and a greater number of fittings being ready to ship immediately.

In addition, the new facility will expand the company's research and new product development capabilities by increasing its product testing capacity and providing access to additional manufacturing and special processing equipment. This will eliminate the need to share resources with its production team during peak demand.

Starting November 1, PLIDCO will begin a multi-phased move over a period of 6-12 months. During this time, the company's hours of operation will remain unchanged.

"Our plan is to continue manufacturing at both the Westlake and Strongsville locations throughout the transition, which will help to minimize any equipment and processing downtime," said Jamie Teel, PLIDCO's plant manager.

"The new facility, previously used for heavy manufacturing, also dramatically increases our ability to handle our materials and products safely throughout the manufacturing process," said Dave White, director of human resources and safety at PLIDCO. "A total of 17 overhead cranes ranging from five to 150 tons and 12 one-ton jib cranes will facilitate improved product quality, along with providing a safer work environment for our employees."

PLIDCO's new office and manufacturing facility is located at 11792 Alameda Drive in Strongsville, Ohio. Just over 15 miles from the current Westlake location, it is in close proximity to five major interstate highways, with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike.

About PLIDCO

The leader in pipeline repair fittings since 1949, The Pipe Line Development Company (PLIDCO) earns customer loyalty by producing innovative solutions that minimize costly shutdowns and assure worker safety. PLIDCO is the number-one source for safe, reliable pipeline leak repair and maintenance products, with a vast portfolio of hundreds of thousands of fittings that are sold and installed around the world. Its products are backed by the industry's only 5-year limited warranty and an ISO 9001 certified quality program. To learn more, visit www.PLIDCO.com.

