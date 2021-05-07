Plintron welcomes Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) decision empowering its regional MNOs

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRTC, in mid-April, announced a new regulation allowing certain regional MNOs of Canada to negotiate and sign interconnect agreements with the country's National MNOs. This step is expected to empower the regional MNOs to ramp up their services and provide connectivity to its consumers all over the nation.

Regional MNOs will now have the chance to provide fully packaged solutions to its customers. They will also have the opportunity of capitalising on the thriving global MVNO market as well. Large brands and resellers, not only from Canada but also from around the world, are keen to launch their MVNO services in Canada, to the Canadian audience, for different target segments. MVNOs increase the mobile penetration rate and thereby expand the market. Regional MNOs can partner with multiple national MNOs and become Super MVNOs.

Plintron, the world's largest multi-country MVNO enabler, is one such potential partner for the Regional MNOs who can act as their wholesale arm and launch multiple MVNOs in short spans of time supported by its leading MVNE offering and Wholesale Carrier Services. Plintron will facilitate Local Communities, Ethnic communities and Affinity interest groups to start their own MVNOs by offering a Programmable Network & customised Value-Added-Services. Thus, Plintron will rejuvenate the ecosystem by launching more MVNOs catering to hitherto under-catered segments.

As part of its initiatives to catalyse the Canadian MVNO ecosystem, Plintron announced the invitation for the formation of Mobile Virtual Network Operators of Canada (MVNOC) at the MVNOs North America Digital Symposium on April 29th. MVNOC will propagate the interests of the Canadian MVNOs with the government, regulators, consumer groups, Mobile Network Operators and other stakeholders in order to help facilitate the growth of more independent MVNOs. Membership of the MVNOC is open at www.mvnoc.ca. There are 3 membership tiers – Member (with MVNO licensee), Associate Member (Enterprises, Institutions, Regulators etc.) & Individual Member (Students, professionals etc). Plintron looks forward in supporting the growth of the Canadian MVNO market.

