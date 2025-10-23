Plixer Releases AI Assistant and Expands Visibility Into Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange and Cloud Environments

KENNEBUNK, Maine, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plixer LLC, a leader in NetFlow/IPFIX data collection and network observability, today announced new capabilities available in its Plixer One observability and defense platform. The update expands visibility with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ (ZTE), enhanced cloud observability, and introduces the Plixer AI Assistant, helping IT and security teams eliminate blind spots, work faster, and reduce manual effort.

With Zscaler integration, Plixer One delivers visibility into encrypted tunnels, data centers, and cloud environments. By combining ZTE logs with enriched flow data, NetOps and SecOps teams gain a single source for contextualized traffic visibility, accelerated troubleshooting, and more effective incident response.

"Business success increasingly depends on a scalable, hybrid, and multi-cloud IT infrastructure," said Tom McNamara, CEO of Plixer. "Unhindered network visibility is essential for sustaining digital transformation, strengthening IT resilience, and reducing business risk while keeping the workforce productive. Enterprises are transitioning from VPNs to more secure and flexible connectivity options for hybrid workforces, but they don't want to compromise visibility. With implementations of ZTE, enterprise IT teams can now leverage Plixer One to confidently maintain end-to-end network visibility even when encrypted connections obscure traffic connectivity – something that has troubled teams prioritizing comprehensive network monitoring."

The release also marks the general availability of the Plixer AI Assistant, first previewed at Cisco Live earlier this year. The AI-powered assistant enables users to interact with Plixer One using natural language, simplifying navigation, reporting, and day-to-day workflows.

"This is about increasing usage, removing guesswork, and helping every user, no matter their experience level, work faster, and more effectively," said Paul Piccard, CTO of Plixer.

Plixer remains committed to delivering unrivaled network visibility with an industry leading observability and defense platform.

About Plixer: At Plixer, we're on a mission to help organizations worldwide elevate IT and unlock the full power of the network to keep pace with constant change. Our platform empowers teams to see more, know more, and do more—scaling network operations with less effort. Trusted by hundreds of enterprises across the globe, we are committed to delivering unparalleled visibility, optimized performance, and stronger security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, so employees, customers, and partners experience a seamless, high-performing, and secure network at all times.

