PLL Announces $100 million Series E Financing Led by Ares and Joe Tsai

ESPN, Glen Powell, and Rob Mac also invest as PLL and WLL accelerate toward LA28 and the next phase of growth

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) today announced the closing of a $100 million Series E financing round led by Ares and Joe Tsai, representing the largest capital raise in the history of professional lacrosse.

The round also includes a subsequent minority equity investment from ESPN, along with investments from actor, writer and producer Glen Powell, Co-chairman of Wrexham A.F.C, actor and producer Rob Mac (formerly McElhenney), country music singer and songwriter Warren Zeiders, and actor Tony Cavalero. As part of the financing, Co-Head of Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment, Jim Miller, will join the PLL's Board of Directors. Glen Powell will join the PLL as a Creative Advisor and will work alongside founders Paul and Mike Rabil to help bring the first PLL and WLL teams to Texas. The Raine Group served as financial advisor to the PLL on the transaction.

Proceeds from the financing will be directed across four priorities: expanding media distribution and original storytelling; growing sponsorship and commercial partnerships; deepening investment in the Women's Lacrosse League; and broadening access to youth lacrosse to make the game more affordable and available. The investment is designed to accelerate the league's growth ahead of lacrosse's return to the Olympic stage at LA28.

"Lacrosse is entering one of the most important periods in its history. With the Olympics on the horizon, we have an opportunity to introduce the sport to a new generation of fans and athletes around the world," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Our focus is on building the infrastructure to support that growth through elite competition, broader distribution, youth participation, and a stronger professional ecosystem."

Additional investors include Creator Sports Capital, Carolyn Tisch Blodgett's Next 3, FirstTracks Sports Ventures, Jed Hart, West End Investment Management, James Young, Bolt Ventures (the private investment platform of David Blitzer), Chris Shumway, and others.

"The PLL is one of the most exciting growth-stage scaling stories I've seen. Mike and Paul have built a business with incredible trajectory, from accelerating media reach to a credible sponsorship platform to exponential fan engagement. The story of lacrosse as the fastest sport on two feet is finally being told around players who bring grit, skill and flair to the field," said Joe Tsai, an original investor in the league. "The PLL has built a forward-looking model that resonates with both fans and partners. I'm excited to continue my support for this extraordinary founders-led enterprise."

"We're thrilled to invest in the PLL at a defining moment for the league and the sport," said Jim Miller. "Lacrosse has tremendous momentum, world-class athletes and a deeply engaged fanbase, creating exciting opportunities across media rights, live events and broader fan engagement. We look forward to supporting Mike, Paul and the entire team with scaled institutional capital to help advance the league's next chapter of growth and innovation."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Ares, Joe Tsai, and this suite of strategic and passionate investors," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder, President and Chief Creative Officer of the Premier Lacrosse League. "It's a powerful signal when the most respected investors in sports believe not only in where lacrosse is today, but in where it's going. And to bring a former player now transcendent actor like Glen Powell onto our ownership group, paired with Wrexham owner, actor and producer, Rob McElhenney – among other entertainers – will make a big difference in our brand and storytelling efforts."

Lacrosse has the ingredients to become one of the most exciting growth stories in sports," said Glen Powell, who will be collaborating on storytelling, brand strategy, and creative development with the company. "I'm thrilled to invest in the PLL and WLL and help bring professional lacrosse to the forefront of culture. Starting with my home state of Texas."

As both the league's media rights partner and now an equity investor, ESPN deepens an alignment that already spans live game distribution and original storytelling across the PLL and WLL.

Youth participation remains central to the league's long-term strategy, as both the sport's key access point and the engine of future fandom. The PLL and WLL will keep lowering barriers to entry, connecting the recreational and professional games, and making lacrosse more accessible to all.

Fans can watch both leagues now. The 2026 PLL and WLL seasons are airing on ESPN platforms and ABC, bringing the fastest game on two feet to screens across the country as lacrosse builds toward its Olympic return at LA28.

About the Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is a men's professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of eight teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was named 2023 Best Place to Work in Sports, and 2020 Sports Breakthrough by the Sports Business Journal, and recognized as a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

SOURCE Premier Lacrosse League