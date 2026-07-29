PLL, WLL and National Lacrosse League to Co-Promote New Olympic Sixes Competition set for Dec. 8-13, 2026

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today announced the Lexus Global Lacrosse Gamesin co-promotion with the National Lacrosse League (NLL)– a new competition featuring the best men's and women's lacrosse players in the world representing four nations. Sanctioned by World Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse, the event will be played under Olympic Sixes rules, the same format to be played at the LA28 Games, and will take place Dec. 8-13, 2026, at The St. James outside Washington, D.C.

Premier Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League Launch Lexus Global Lacrosse Games

For the first time, the PLL and NLL have collaborated to make the top men's players from both leagues available to represent their countries in the Lexus Global Lacrosse Games. The tournament will be played under Olympic rules.

"What makes this exciting for me is that every top player in North America will be available to represent their country, and the Lexus Global Lacrosse Games is where that fierce, proud and historic national competition will culminate," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder & President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Lacrosse hasn't competed as an Olympic medal sport since 1908, so we're not taking LA28 for granted. Our hope is that this event will do for lacrosse what the 4 Nations Face-Off and World Baseball Classic have done for their respective sports."

The Lexus Global Lacrosse Games will replace the Championship Series in the PLL and WLL competition calendar for the next two years leading up to LA28. The Championship Series, launched by the PLL in 2023 with the WLL joining in 2024, established an early foundation for lacrosse's Olympic movement. It showcased professional players competing in the Olympic format for the first time. The Lexus Global Lacrosse Games marks the next step in that evolution, with a new platform for international competition.

The announcement follows the PLL's recent $100 million Series E financing round led by Joe Tsai and Ares, the largest capital raise in professional lacrosse history. The investment was designed to accelerate the league's growth as lacrosse approaches its return to the Olympic stage, with the Lexus Global Lacrosse Games representing the latest expansion of the PLL and WLL competition platforms.

"The Lexus Global Lacrosse Games set a new global stage to showcase lacrosse and build commercial value for governing bodies, players and partners as we count down to LA28," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "We're grateful to our partners at Lexus for their continued support for Olympic lacrosse, and are proud to work alongside the NLL to bring this platform to life for the world's best lacrosse players."

"This collaboration is bigger than any one league or team — it's our larger lacrosse community coming together to celebrate elite talent and impassioned competition, while growing our game," stated Brett Frood, Commissioner of the National Lacrosse League. "This synergy is exactly what will drive momentum toward LA28, and we're proud to be part of it."

"We're thrilled to sanction the Lexus Global Lacrosse Games which will give many of our sports best athletes the opportunity to compete at the highest levels of sixes lacrosse," said Jim Scherr, Chief Executive Officer of World Lacrosse. "We commend the PLL, WLL, and NLL for uniting in this effort to grow the game internationally, and we see this as a pivotal step on the road to LA28."

Additional details on participating nations, team rosters, schedule, tickets and broadcast plans for the Lexus Global Lacrosse Games will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/global-lacrosse-games.

About the Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is a men's professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of eight teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, Ares, The Chernin Group, Arctos, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was named 2023 Best Place to Work in Sports, and 2020 Sports Breakthrough by the Sports Business Journal, and recognized as a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

About the Women's Lacrosse League

The Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) is a women's professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of four teams rostered by the best players in the world. Launched in November 2024 by the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), the WLL represents the league's biggest investment in women's lacrosse to date. The PLL is co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil. The PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, Ares, The Chernin Group, Arctos, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The WLL and PLL are distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ESPN. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/womens-lacrosse-league and follow on social media: Instagram (@WLL), Twitter (@WLacrosseLeague), Facebook (@WomensLacrosseLeague), and TikTok (@WomensLacrosseLeague).

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America's largest professional indoor lacrosse league and welcomed more than 1 million fans for the fourth consecutive year during the 2025-26 season. Founded in 1986, the NLL is comprised of 14 franchises across Canada and the United States, and recently unveiled its largest brand campaign ever, "Welcome to The Next Major League™" and introduced its comprehensive grassroots initiative, NLL UnBOXed™, that will expand the League's footprint to 60 communities across North America by 2028. For the latest scores and developments in the National Lacrosse League, please visit: NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok. Games are available live and streaming on TSN, TSN+, ESPN, and NLL+.

SOURCE Premier Lacrosse League