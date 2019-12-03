PLLAY, a competitive gaming platform set to launch early 2020 after fans get an exclusive preview at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

Astroworld announced the NBA2K tournament via social media and PLLAY upgraded the experience of fans from general admission to VIP by escorting selected winners to the "No Bystanders VIP Area" to compete in the PLLAY tournament for a chance to win a piece of the of the $5,000.00 prize pool and coveted Astroworld merchandise. PLLAY also activated in the Artist ALL ACCESS area called "The Den" and the "Travis Scott Compound".

PLLAY, first in its class provides an artificial intelligence driven data platform, which for the first time will give competitive video gamers the opportunity to win real money along with prizes from major brands. PLLAY will offer both peer-to-peer and tournament match experiences bringing gamers a new heightened level of competition.

"We are creating a unique category ownership targeting the more than 500 million "amateur" competitive gamers worldwide. This has never been done before," says Co-Founder & CEO Shawn Gunn.

PLLAY's video gaming competitions allow instant access anytime, anyplace and anywhere all with a video gaming console, PC and the PLLAY mobile companion application. PLLAY currently holds patent pending technology which will intensify and elevate all gamers experience during competitive play. Launching Q1 2020, PLLAY will be bringing the most dynamic level of competitive gaming entertainment to gamers everywhere.

