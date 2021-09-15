PLLAY Labs, Inc. adds Mark Lipparelli, former Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman to its Strategic Advisory Board.

PLLAY Labs adds former Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman to Strategic Advisory Board Tweet this

Lipparelli is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gioco Ventures, a Nevada gaming licensee that manages the Westgate Resort and the national rollout of the Superbook sports book brand. He is also Managing Member of CAMS, a leading technology services company to the online gaming industry. Lipparelli's deep and comprehensive knowledge and standards within the regulated gaming space comes from being the former Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, where his vision led to the first licensed and regulated market for online gambling in the US. Finally, Mark is a former Nevada State Senator, representing District 6 from 2014 – 2016.

"PLLAY has been extremely intentional in developing a scalable, trusted and transparent ecosystem for their gamers," said Lipparelli. "They have a global opportunity to move the industry forward with innovative technology and a new demographic of customers."

Lipparelli's appointment adds to the impressive line-up of industry leaders on PLLAY's powerhouse Strategic Advisory Board secured within the past 10-months.

About PLLAY:

PLLAY is the world's most powerful video game wagering and data platform. With PLLAY, players have instant access to real money competitions and rewards. It allows users to wager on head-to-head video game competitions and keep 100% of the winnings. Powered by proprietary Artificial Intelligence and machine learning technologies, PLLAY monitors competition data, offers real-time analysis, certifies winners, and dispenses prize money within seconds of winning.

Founded by veteran entrepreneurs Shawn Gunn and Christine Krzyzanowski, PLLAY gives over 2 billion "casual gamers" the chance to put their passion for gaming to the test – and cash in.

To learn more, visit www.PLLAY.me and follow us on Instagram: @pllay.me , Twitter , and Facebook .

Contact : Elyse Ho | Director of Public Relations | [email protected]

SOURCE PLLAY Labs, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pllay.me

