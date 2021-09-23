PLLAY Labs, Inc. and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) partner to release the NBPA x PLLAY Pass.

The NBPA Pass will allow gamers to purchase a PLLAY subscription pass at the discounted cost of $9.99 from $12.99. This pass includes 15 matches/per month, early access to PLLAY tournaments and private virtual/on-site events, and random prize giveaways to pass holders from both the NBPA and PLLAY.

Gamers can download the PLLAY mobile app for free in the Apple app store by going to go.pllay.me/playercon to be brought directly to the NBPA Pass. The exclusive pass will be available until November 1, 2021.

ABOUT PLLAY:

PLLAY is the world's most powerful video game wagering and data platform. With PLLAY's mobile application and a gaming console, players have instant access to real money competitions. It allows users to wager on head-to-head video game matches and keep 100% of the winnings. Powered by AI and computer-vision technology, PLLAY monitors matches, offers real-time analysis, identifies winners, and dispenses prize money within seconds of winning.

Founded by veteran entrepreneurs Shawn Gunn and Christine Krzyzanowski, PLLAY gives over 800 million "casual gamers" the chance to put their passion for gaming to the test – and cash in.

To learn more, visit www.PLLAY.me and follow us on Instagram: @pllay.me , Twitter , and Facebook .

ABOUT NBPA PLAYERCON

NBPA PlayerCon is an interactive festival that gives fans an inside look at what their favorite basketball stars are up to after the game. This first-of-its-kind celebration enables fans to connect with NBPA members around shared passions of music, fashion, food, business, and activism. In its inaugural year, the event occurred as a multi-day virtual conference. In future years, NBPA PlayerCon will take place in Las Vegas during Summer League.

ABOUT THE NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA's mission is to protect and support the rights and talents of our players, magnify the power of their collective will, and amplify their voices as leaders who will transcend sport and society globally.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, or counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the for-profit subsidiary of the NBPA charged with managing the players' group licensing rights.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and assistance to persons, communities and organizations around the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need.

ABOUT THINK450

THINK450 is the innovation and partnership engine of the NBPA, dedicated to uncovering shared interests between the 450 players and leading brands to build more engaging partnerships. Together with its partners, THINK450 creates original ideas that engage fans, stir them to action, and earn brands the right to participate in cultural conversations. For more information, visit THINK450.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Elyse Ho

Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

