PLLAY Launches MicroVentures Campaign, Builds On $3 Million Seed Round

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLLAY , a skill-based video game wagering platform, officially launched a campaign on MicroVentures, an equity-based crowdfunding website, opening an investment opportunity to the public. The move builds on PLLAY's recent $3 million seed round that included investments from Screen Play Ventures and NBA All-Star Bradley Beal.

"We're creating opportunities for gamers to earn cash from playing their favorite video games, but we also believe they deserve a seat at the table," says Christine Krzyzanowski, Co-Founder and CMO of PLLAY. "PLLAY was developed with everyday gamers in mind. It felt only natural to give them, and others who don't traditionally have access to early-stage tech deals, the chance to invest in the company as well."

PLLAY's mobile application lets gamers aged 18 years and up wager on their peer-to-peer matches and keep 100% of their winnings. The platform, which launched in the Apple iOS store in June, is growing at a rapid rate each month. From July to September this year, monthly active users increased 396%. The average wager is also up 280% to $15.

"We were drawn to MicroVentures because of its past successes," says Shawn Gunn, Co-Founder and CEO of PLLAY. "PLLAY has an existing platform and roster of impressive investors. The MicroVentures team understood our stage in the growth journey and how to add to our capital requirements in an innovative way."

Artificial intelligence is the secret sauce behind the PLLAY experience. Through computer-vision technology, it monitors live streams in real time, certifies winners and losers, pays out money in seconds, and alleviates other traditional pain points like cheating and age verification.

Currently, PLLAY offers peer-to-peer match experiences on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Madden 21, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, and Fortnite across both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. In the future, PLLAY plans to make more titles available for users to wager on, while also setting its sights on tournament play, giving gamers extra opportunities to take home cash and prizes from major brands.

To learn more about PLLAY's equity crowdfunding opportunity: click here.

About PLLAY:

PLLAY is one of the world's most powerful video game wagering and data platform. With PLLAY's mobile application and a gaming console, players have instant access to real money competitions. It allows users to wager on head-to-head video game matches and keep 100% of the winnings. Powered by AI and computer-vision technology, PLLAY monitors matches, offers real-time analysis, identifies winners, and dispenses prize money within seconds of winning.

Founded by veteran entrepreneurs Shawn Gunn and Christine Krzyzanowski, PLLAY gives over 800 million "casual gamers" the chance to put their passion for gaming to the test – and cash in.

To learn more about PLLAY, visit www.PLLAY.me and follow us on Instagram: @pllay.me , Twitter , and Facebook .

