PLM Fleet Earns the 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award

NEWARK, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet, LLC is named a 2024 winner of the prestigious Top Workplaces USA award. This achievement underscores PLM's dedication to fostering a people-first workplace culture and prioritizing the employee experience. The award is based solely on employee feedback.

The Top Workplaces program, administered by Energage, has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. To qualify, organizations must have at least 150 employees. The Top Workplaces USA designation honors the nation's greatest employers of choice.

"We are immensely honored to receive the Top Workplaces award," commented Keith Shipp, President and CEO of PLM Fleet. "This achievement reflects the talent and dedication of our employees. It is their commitment and pursuit of excellence that has propelled us to this national recognition."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About PLM Fleet, LLC

PLM Fleet® is the largest nationwide, technology-driven company dedicated to refrigerated trailer and EV Fleet Management, leasing and cold supply chain solutions. Located in the state-of-the-art fleet solutions center in Newark, NJ, PLM has the largest assortment of refrigerated trailers in the U.S. Visit plmfleet.com to review all the financing, technology and services that help our customers improve fleet and product lifecycle efficiencies while improving productivity and cost savings for customers in the cold supply chain.

