PLM Fleet Opens New Branch in York Haven, Pennsylvania

News provided by

PLM Fleet, LLC

03 Jan, 2024, 10:48 ET

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet LLC dba PLM Trailer Leasing, the nation's largest company dedicated exclusively to the leasing, rental, maintenance, and fleet management of refrigerated trailers, has opened a new branch in York Haven, Pennsylvania. Named for being a haven for transportation, York Haven is conveniently located at the state's primary highways near Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

Continue Reading
PLM Fleet opens a new branch in York Haven, Pennsylvania.
PLM Fleet opens a new branch in York Haven, Pennsylvania.

PLM has the largest selection of refrigerated equipment, ranging in lengths from 28 to 53 feet, with single-temperature, multiple-temperature, or electric-only, including versatile liftgate options. Every rental comes with PLM's On-Site Mobile emergency break-down and preventative maintenance programs. PLM maintenance includes 24/7 emergency breakdown and pick up and drop off service. With the new PLMServiceCode™, customers can request and monitor all service requests, track repairs to completion, and view their trailer licensing and registration.

"We are pleased to kick off 2024 with a new branch opening that offers our customers a more convenient location," said Mark Domzalski, Chief Commercial Officer. "Situated by interstate 76, 81 and 78, the busiest routes in southern Pennsylvania, this new location is easy to access. This move is part of PLM's strategy to better serve our customers and expand our network."

The new PLM address is located within Penn Power Group at 355 Sipe Road, York Haven, PA, 17370. With this new branch opening, PLM has closed its Philadelphia location.

PLM Fleet has a network of 32 branches in all the key markets nationwide. At all of PLM's branches, customers can rent equipment for a year, month or even one day. With over 14,000 units, PLM has the nation's largest and most versatile selection of refrigerated equipment. Known for innovating refrigerated fleet management, PLM can be found at plmfleet.com

About PLM Fleet, LLC

PLM Fleet® is the largest nationwide, technology-driven company dedicated to refrigerated trailer leasing and cold supply chain solutions. Located in the state-of-the-art fleet solutions center in Newark, NJ, PLM has the largest assortment of refrigerated trailers in the U.S. Visit plmfleet.com to review all the financing, technology and services that help our customers improve fleet and product lifecycle efficiencies and cost savings in the cold supply chain.

Media contact:

Linda Hadley
PLM Fleet
862-229-6502
[email protected]
plmfleet.com

SOURCE PLM Fleet, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.