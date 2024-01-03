PLM Fleet Opens New Branch in York Haven, Pennsylvania

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet LLC dba PLM Trailer Leasing, the nation's largest company dedicated exclusively to the leasing, rental, maintenance, and fleet management of refrigerated trailers, has opened a new branch in York Haven, Pennsylvania. Named for being a haven for transportation, York Haven is conveniently located at the state's primary highways near Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

PLM has the largest selection of refrigerated equipment, ranging in lengths from 28 to 53 feet, with single-temperature, multiple-temperature, or electric-only, including versatile liftgate options. Every rental comes with PLM's On-Site Mobile emergency break-down and preventative maintenance programs. PLM maintenance includes 24/7 emergency breakdown and pick up and drop off service. With the new PLMServiceCode™, customers can request and monitor all service requests, track repairs to completion, and view their trailer licensing and registration.

"We are pleased to kick off 2024 with a new branch opening that offers our customers a more convenient location," said Mark Domzalski, Chief Commercial Officer. "Situated by interstate 76, 81 and 78, the busiest routes in southern Pennsylvania, this new location is easy to access. This move is part of PLM's strategy to better serve our customers and expand our network."

The new PLM address is located within Penn Power Group at 355 Sipe Road, York Haven, PA, 17370. With this new branch opening, PLM has closed its Philadelphia location.

PLM Fleet has a network of 32 branches in all the key markets nationwide. At all of PLM's branches, customers can rent equipment for a year, month or even one day. With over 14,000 units, PLM has the nation's largest and most versatile selection of refrigerated equipment. Known for innovating refrigerated fleet management, PLM can be found at plmfleet.com.

About PLM Fleet, LLC

PLM Fleet® is the largest nationwide, technology-driven company dedicated to refrigerated trailer leasing and cold supply chain solutions. Located in the state-of-the-art fleet solutions center in Newark, NJ, PLM has the largest assortment of refrigerated trailers in the U.S. Visit plmfleet.com to review all the financing, technology and services that help our customers improve fleet and product lifecycle efficiencies and cost savings in the cold supply chain.

