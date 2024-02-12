PLM Fleet Wins the New Jersey 2024 Top Workplaces Award

News provided by

PLM Fleet, LLC

12 Feb, 2024, 12:32 ET

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet LLC dba PLM Trailer Leasing, the nation's largest company dedicated exclusively to the leasing, rental, maintenance, and fleet management of refrigerated trailers, has earned the New Jersey Top Workplace Award for 2024. PLM is honored to win this award for the fifth consecutive year.

Continue Reading
PLM Fleet wins the 2024 NJ Top Workplaces award for the fifth consecutive year.
PLM Fleet wins the 2024 NJ Top Workplaces award for the fifth consecutive year.

The award is based on anonymous surveys sent to all employees to determine a company's commitment to their staff, customers, and mission. Administered by a third party, the employee feedback measures culture drivers and engagement critical to the success of any organization. The results reflect employees' satisfaction with their employer.

"Celebrating this prestigious award is not just about the recognition of our company, but a testament to the extraordinary dedication and passion exhibited by our exceptional team," said Keith Shipp, President and CEO. "I am immensely proud of each and every one of our employees whose unwavering commitment and innovative spirit have made this achievement possible. This accolade is a reflection of their hard work, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence."

As an innovator in refrigerated fleet management, PLM launched the PLMServiceCode™, a QR code on all PLM trailers where customers can request and monitor service requests and track repairs to completion. PLM is a leader in zero emission fleet management, supporting customers along the path from infrastructure assessments and installation, to obtaining grant and voucher funding. Lastly, the company has recently introduced PLM TrustLink™, a software solution enabling customers to track and trace food products in real time.

Founded in 1972, PLM has the nation's largest selection of refrigerated equipment, ranging in lengths from 28 to 53 feet, with single-temperature, multiple-temperature, or electric-only equipment, including versatile liftgate options. With over 14,000 units, PLM Fleet has a network of 32 branches in all the key markets nationwide. Known for innovating refrigerated fleet management, PLM can be found at plmfleet.com

About PLM Fleet, LLC

PLM Fleet® is the largest nationwide, technology-driven company dedicated to refrigerated trailer leasing and cold supply chain solutions. Located in the state-of-the-art fleet solutions center in Newark, NJ, PLM has the largest assortment of refrigerated trailers in the U.S. Visit plmfleet.com to review all the financing, technology and services that help our customers improve fleet and product lifecycle efficiencies and cost savings in the cold supply chain.

Media contact:
Linda Hadley
PLM Fleet
862-229-6502
[email protected]
plmfleet.com

SOURCE PLM Fleet, LLC

Also from this source

PLM Fleet Opens New Branch in York Haven, Pennsylvania

PLM Fleet Opens New Branch in York Haven, Pennsylvania

PLM Fleet LLC dba PLM Trailer Leasing, the nation's largest company dedicated exclusively to the leasing, rental, maintenance, and fleet management...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.