PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector to witness USD 937.74 Mn growth | Huge opportunities in collaborative product data management segment | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rise in IoT integration. The increased adoption of cloud solutions and IoT is having a significant impact on the global PLM market. Enterprises across various industries are leveraging IoT technologies to improve the present product lifecycle applications and technologies to meet the growing future technological demands. Moreover, IoT implementation provides features such as predictive maintenance, repair, and overhaul, thereby providing a platform to connect and communicate with products and help optimize future service schedules, and reduce the overall maintenance costs. Furthermore, IoT implementation in PLM software provides clear visibility and detailed consumer insights into consumer behavior. All these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector: Segment Highlights

Based on the product, the PLM software market is segmented as:

Collaborative product data management

Computer-aided design

Simulation and analysis

Digital manufacturing

The collaborative product data management segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for productivity and resource management across the manufacturing value chain in various industries is the major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

44% of the total market growth will originate from the North American region. The region is an early adopter of advanced technologies across all industries. The industrial sector in the region is technologically mature, owing to the rapid adoption of technologies. In addition, the strong existence and penetration of the top vendors is increasing the overall market growth in the region.

Notes:

The PLM software market in the automotive sector size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The PLM software market in the automotive sector is segmented into Product (Collaborative product data management, Computer-aided design, Simulation and analysis, and Digital manufacturing) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

, , APAC, , and MEA). The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG.

PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 937.74 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) -8.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and and Siemens AG. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Collaborative product data management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Computer-aided design - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Simulation and analysis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digital manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corp.

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

