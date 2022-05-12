PLM TrustLink™ Welcomes Levi J. Harris as IoT/RFID Technical Consultant

Levi J. Harris joins PLM TrustLink™ with extensive experience as an IoT/RFID Technical Solutions Consultant. Tweet this

"Levi's proficiency in Auto ID and IoT implementation projects is a perfect fit for our team," commented Murli Ram, Managing Director of PLM TrustLink. "With Levi's expertise, we can enhance TrustLink to help our customers gain visibility of their products throughout their supply chain."

Of special note, while in college, Levi managed the Cold chain research group at Arkansas' RFID Research center which was the predecessor of the renowned RFID Lab at Auburn University.

About PLM TrustLink™

PLM TrustLink™ is a division of PLM Fleet, LLC d/b/a PLM Trailer Leasing ("PLM"). Headquartered in Newark, NJ with locations across the USA, PLM Fleet, LLC is owned by Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing which operate entities across the globe. PLM Fleet, LLC is the largest nationwide company offering technology and financial solutions for the temperature sensitive supply chain. PLM's asset management and cloud-based data technology platform focus is on creating flexible and client-specific temperature-controlled solutions to reduce costs and drive productivity throughout the complete supply chain.

