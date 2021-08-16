PLMA's 2021 Trade Show: Boom in Cooking at Home Spurs Demand for Kitchenware

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasingly, home is where the hearth is. And PLMA's 2021 Private Label Trade Show has taken notice.

Spurred initially by the pandemic, U.S. consumers are spending more time at home cooking and dining with family and friends. As a result, demand for more stylish, functional kitchen tools, gadgets and appliances has grown.

In response, the Private Label Manufacturers Association today announced that its 2021 in-person Private Label Trade Show, November 14-16 in Chicago, will spotlight a wide array of new innovations in store brand kitchenware. Exhibitors will showcase small appliances, cookware, bakeware, food storage, tableware, kitchen tools and more.

Kitchenware trends include compact appliances, environmentally friendly kitchen gadgets, air fryers, personal blenders and other products that cater to a healthier lifestyle and support Americans' discovery of the joys of cooking.

The Private Label Trade Show's emphasis on kitchenware comes at a time when sleek, well-designed private label lines can be found at many stores. Retailers in all channels are expanding their assortment of store brand kitchenware.

PLMA research reveals that consumers eagerly seek out private label kitchenware sold by mass merchandisers, club stores and supermarkets, as well as by chains in other channels like home décor, home improvement and specialty operators. Private label lines - such as Walmart's Mainstays, Costco's Kirkland Signature, Target's Made by Design, Kroger's Everyday Living, Williams-Sonoma's Open Kitchen and Walgreens' Living Solutions - are just as popular with American shoppers as the leading national brands.

"Kitchenware and cookware store brands have built a strong following among consumers who are looking for performance and durability, as well as price and value," said PLMA Vice President Anthony Aloia.

Products for the kitchen have become an integral part of the evolving home-based lifestyle, a trend that's predicted to continue. According to The NPD Group, consumer demand for small appliances and home goods in 2021 is expected to hold steady with the boom experienced in 2020, with 15% higher unit sales than pre-pandemic levels in 2019 and 25% higher sales revenue.

Kitchenware manufacturers will be represented among nearly 2,000 booths at the PLMA Show, the industry event of the year for more than 40 years.

About PLMA: The Private Label Manufacturers Association is a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to promote store brands. It is the only trade group of its kind, representing 4,500 member companies in more than 75 countries. In addition to annual, industry-defining trade shows in Chicago and Amsterdam, PLMA offers its members conferences, executive education, professional development, market research, category and channel sales data, consumer surveys and publications. Follow PLMA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Private Label Manufacturers Association