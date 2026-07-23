PLNT Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 14, 2026

Planet Fitness allegedly used risk disclosures and investor communications that failed to identify specific marketing and pricing problems already affecting net joins, Black Card rollout assumptions, and 2026 guidance.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased Planet Fitness securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

PLNT declined from $63.96 per share on May 6, 2026 to $44.01 per share on May 7, 2026, a $19.95 per-share drop of approximately 31.19%. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 14, 2026.

Alleged Disclosure Adequacy Issues in Planet Fitness Risk Statements

The complaint challenges whether Planet Fitness' public statements and risk disclosures adequately informed investors that its national marketing campaign allegedly was not resonating with core fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. As alleged, the Company's communications created the impression that management possessed reliable information supporting the Black Card price rollout, projected membership growth, and sales targets.

The action claims those statements omitted that the campaign allegedly was "actively intimidating" the Company's target demographic during the peak first-quarter sign-up period. Planet Fitness later announced reduced 2026 guidance, withdrew its three-year growth algorithm, and paused the planned national Black Card price increase.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged in Planet Fitness SEC and Investor Communications

The complaint contends investors were not specifically told that net member joins were facing internal headwinds during the most important seasonal sign-up period.

The action asserts that the Black Card price increase to $29.99 depended on assumptions that were allegedly not achievable under current marketing conditions.

not achievable under current marketing conditions. The lawsuit claims the three-year growth algorithm relied on rate and volume expectations that were allegedly undermined before the May 7, 2026 update.

undermined before the May 7, 2026 update. Plaintiffs allege the Company minimized risks tied to seasonality, weather, macroeconomic conditions, and customer acquisition while omitting specific marketing problems.

Why the May 7 Guidance Reset Matters to Shareholders

On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness updated 2026 expectations, including system-wide same-club sales growth of approximately 1%, down from 4% to 5%; revenue growth of approximately 7%, down from approximately 9%; adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 6%, down from approximately 10%; and adjusted diluted EPS growth of approximately 4%, down from 9% to 10%.

The lawsuit asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5. The filing states that investors purchased PLNT shares at allegedly inflated prices before the disclosure corrected prior alleged omissions.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here, investors should review whether Planet Fitness' disclosures adequately described the alleged marketing and pricing risks that preceded the $19.95 per-share decline." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLNT Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the PLNT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Planet Fitness made materially false or misleading statements regarding the effectiveness of its marketing strategy, its ability to drive membership growth, the planned Black Card price increase, and its financial targets during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed slower net member growth, reduced 2026 guidance, withdrew its three-year growth algorithm, and paused the Black Card price rollout, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the PLNT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PLNT lawsuit? A: The complaint names Planet Fitness, Inc. and individual defendants Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and Jay Stasz, former Chief Financial Officer.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with significant documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my PLNT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com