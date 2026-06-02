Trusted by Visa, Mastercard, PepsiCo, Fenty Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, CAVA and more, Plot is the agentic marketing platform for enterprise brands turning social video intelligence into the foundation for community growth, creator management, and research.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plot, the social video intelligence platform trusted by Visa, Mastercard, PepsiCo, Fenty Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, and CAVA, today announced $10M in new funding to meet enterprise demand for its expanding platform. The seed round brings Plot's total raised to $14M and was co-led by XYZ Venture Capital and Mischief Ventures, with participation from Seven Seven Six and Acme Capital.

Plot Raises $10M to Scale Social Video Intelligence for Marketing Teams at Fortune 500 Brands Speed Speed

Video now accounts for 76 percent of all mobile data traffic, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report. Consumer conversation has moved with it. The social listening platforms brands rely on to track that conversation haven't. Most were built for text — captions, hashtags, and tags.

Since launching its video intelligence platform in 2024, Plot has built an AI intelligence layer that reveals what's actually happening across social video, and is turning those signals into actions teams can run instantly. The platform gives brands access to countless untagged mentions that text-based social listening tools miss, processing hundreds of millions of social videos and surfacing consumer insights, trends, and creators. Plot makes it possible for marketing teams to understand and act on what's resonating in minutes instead of weeks.

"The world has moved to video, but existing marketing tech platforms haven't kept up. Brands spend millions on influencer and marketing campaigns without knowing who's posting, when, or what's landing. We spent a year and a half building video intelligence infrastructure that provides full context from video and gives brands a complete picture of who's talking about their brand or using their products without any tagging required," said Megan Duong, Co-founder and CEO of Plot. "The market response proved the gap was real, with every marketing team wanting access but doing most of the work manually. That's what led us to our next phase: an agentic layer that moves teams from insight to action — from sourcing creators, running research, to engaging superfans at scale."

The funding follows strong enterprise adoption as teams began using Plot's video intelligence layer to uncover and engage their most active communities—surfacing superfans and measuring community engagement. Additionally, with the launch of campaign tracking tools earlier this year, marketing teams now have visibility into how branded content performs across social video and the ability to dynamically slice and track performance by simply describing what they want to see (e.g., tracking all creators who posted after receiving a Benefit POREfessional gifting package—even if the brand wasn't tagged). The products are already in use across Plot's customer base.

"Since using Plot, I've been seeing a 30 percent to 50 percent lift in user-generated content that features our products but does not tag us. This is a big deal because brands like us rely on engaging with our advocates directly," said Toto Haba, SVP, Global Marketing and Communications at Benefit Cosmetics. "I'm buzzing with the possibilities for engaging in conversations that are 'hidden' to us today. Things like 'benefit brow services experiences' aren't something that gets tagged. Plot lets you break out of your For You Page (FYP)."

Building on that foundation, Plot is expanding into a broader suite of AI-powered marketing workflows in the coming months. Creator sourcing, launching this quarter, allows teams to find and vet creators for any prompt (e.g., "find 100 skateboarders in Brooklyn who drank Pepsi in the last 3 months").

Plot has established itself as the agentic marketing platform for enterprise brands — a single end-to-end suite powering social, influencer, community, and insights teams to understand, act on, and grow in the video era.

Already trusted at scale

In 18 months, Plot has grown ARR 3.8x year-over-year and maintains a 132 percent net revenue retention rate — driven almost entirely by inbound demand. Its customer base spans beauty, fashion, food and beverage, financial services, technology, and sports, and includes brands not traditionally associated with influencer marketing, such as Intuit, Mastercard, P.F. Chang's, Starface, Hourglass, and Warby Parker.

Customer outcomes track that pace: up to 8x lifts in UGC performance, weeks of consumer research compressed into hours, and thousands of brand advocates surfaced without a single branded tag.

"As a marketing leader, I spent years trying to understand in detail what resonated with our community — what people were actually saying and how they used the product. I watched as the entire industry shifted to video, yet no one was building the tools to actually make sense of it from a brand's perspective. The existing choices were way too unwieldy and didn't seem to understand marketers' fundamental needs," said Camille Ricketts, Operating Partner at XYZ Venture Capital, and former Head of Marketing at Notion, who co-led the round. "Plot saw that gap and solved it. Now marketing teams can finally see inside the data that matters most and act on it in real time. The speed at which they've landed the world's leading brands tells you everything — this is infrastructure every brand will eventually run on."

"It's rare to find a team that has both the technical depth to build something this sophisticated and the marketing intuition to know exactly why it matters to their customer," said Dustin Moring, General Partner at Mischief. "The video intelligence layer that Plot has built gives brands a way to understand what's happening inside social video at scale, unlocking marketing possibilities that weren't previously possible. That's what makes the agentic layer so exciting: it's not just insights from rich video signals, but now a platform that can act on them."

How it works

Plot's platform combines video intelligence infrastructure with agentic products that enterprise marketing teams use out of the box:

Campaign Tracking (launched January 2026): Measures how branded content performs across tagged and untagged social video for specific campaigns, including where products show up organically in creator posts and stories. Uniquely with Plot, a brand can track mentions across all formats, including temporary creator stories, at scale. Video Social Listening (live today): A 'For You'-style feed of all consumer videos mentioning your brand, paired with performance and sentiment analysis. Plus tools to track conversation and brand sentiment over time, so teams can identify, engage, and measure their most valuable advocates at scale. Expanding in Q2–Q3 2026 with new data sources, including Reddit. Creator Sourcing (launching Q2 2026): Marketing teams can source creators by prompt. Plot vets each creator against both their full content history and the UGC others have posted about them, surfacing brand-fit and sentiment signals that don't show up in owned content alone. Deep Research (rolling out Q2–Q3 2026): Analyzes hundreds of millions of social videos in full context — products, objects, and settings — to answer consumer research questions in minutes, not weeks.

"Plot has completely changed how we capture community sentiment. Creators aren't always tagging CAVA so a lot of content was hidden to us in the past. Because Plot pulls in untagged mentions, we are seeing a 3x lift in content we would've missed with other tools," said Andrew Downing, Director of Social Media at CAVA. "We can see how many videos are made about us, what the sentiment is and how many are about specific topics - there's so much rich data around our menu items and community, and Plot makes it easy to dive in quickly and actually make sense of it. I believe the Plot team really understands how social teams work and that's really refreshing."

"Social data is one of the most powerful signals we have for understanding whether a brand or community is actually growing, and today, the richest version of that data lives in video. The problem is that video has always been the hardest format to analyze at scale — until now," said Alexis Ohanian, Co-founder of Reddit and Founder of Seven Seven Six. "Plot has built a unique, agentic video intelligence infrastructure that can process and make sense of social video content in a way no one else has cracked. We even use Plot internally to power investment research and to understand and grow the communities around our sports teams and leagues like Athlos, Angel City, and LA Golf Club."

For high-res images of the Plot platform, screenshots, and logos, please visit this Press Kit.

About Plot

Plot is a social listening platform built for the video era. By analyzing millions of social videos every day in full context — without requiring brand tagging — Plot gives enterprise marketing teams visibility into how consumers actually use and talk about their products. It powers agentic products across campaign tracking, video social listening, creator sourcing, and market research.

Plot is trusted by Visa, Mastercard, PepsiCo, Fenty Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, CAVA, Canva, and StubHub among dozens of the world's leading consumer brands. Learn more at plot.so.

SOURCE Plot