PLOT TWIST, A New Theatrical Play, Premieres in Atlanta: A Live, Edge-of-Your-Seat Drama from Santa Barbara Creators

For fans of classic soap operas, PLOT TWIST delivers the heightened emotion, shocking turns, and unforgettable characters of daytime drama, experienced live and in real time.

Dobson, who helped redefine television storytelling with Santa Barbara, reunites with Davies, best known for his iconic role as Mason Capwell, in a collaboration decades in the making.

"This is soap opera storytelling the way you've never experienced it before," says Davies. "On stage, the stakes are higher because anything can happen, and it is happening right in front of you."

The electrifying production debuts at Synchronicity Theatre in Atlanta, bringing high-stakes drama off the screen and directly onto the stage.

Performance Details:

Location: Synchronicity Theatre

1545 Peachtree Street NE #102

Atlanta, GA

Showtimes:

April 24 and 25 at 8:00 PM

April 26 at 3:00 PM

April 30 at 8:00 PM

May 1 and 2 at 8:00 PM

Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/plot-twist

About Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition

The Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition is dedicated to producing bold, engaging theatrical works that celebrate storytelling, artistic collaboration, and community connection.

Production Credits

The production is led by Executive Producer Chase Parker, President of CSC, and Chrystal Ayers, a six-time Daytime Emmy Award–winning producer. Original music is composed by Dominic Messinger, known for his work on Santa Barbara.

Executive Producers: Chrystal Ayers, Chase Parker

Producers: Celise Kalke, Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Petitt

Assistant Director: Tiffany Petitt

Stage Manager: Mahala Dawn

Costume Designer: Brenda Schwab

Set Designer: Steve Ray

Music Composer: Dominic Messinger

Marketing: Nyna Lyle

Cast

Jonas Barranca as Henry / Ben / Laborer

Michelle Civile as Angel Santee / Dolores

Erin Collins as Janet Allen / Sara

Douglas Dickerman as Charles Van Cleve

Park Krausen as Carolyn Van Cleve / Evie

Steven Connor as Robert Grant

Kylie Delre as Vivian Van Cleve

Media Contact

Nyna Lyle

NetVision Digital

[email protected]

(606) 767-1256

SOURCE Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition