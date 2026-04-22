PLOT TWIST, A New Theatrical Play, Premieres in Atlanta: A Live, Edge-of-Your-Seat Drama from Santa Barbara Creators
News provided byConasauga Shakespeare Coalition
Apr 22, 2026, 09:00 ET
ATLANTA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition proudly announces the world premiere of PLOT TWIST, a gripping new stage production written by Emmy Award–winning Santa Barbara creator Jerome "Jerry" Dobson and directed by original Santa Barbara star Lane Davies.
Set in the seductive, high-pressure world of 1980s daytime television, PLOT TWIST follows Henry, a brilliant soap opera writer whose personal life begins to unravel as it collides dangerously with the stories he creates.
For fans of classic soap operas, PLOT TWIST delivers the heightened emotion, shocking turns, and unforgettable characters of daytime drama, experienced live and in real time.
Dobson, who helped redefine television storytelling with Santa Barbara, reunites with Davies, best known for his iconic role as Mason Capwell, in a collaboration decades in the making.
"This is soap opera storytelling the way you've never experienced it before," says Davies. "On stage, the stakes are higher because anything can happen, and it is happening right in front of you."
The electrifying production debuts at Synchronicity Theatre in Atlanta, bringing high-stakes drama off the screen and directly onto the stage.
Performance Details:
Location: Synchronicity Theatre
1545 Peachtree Street NE #102
Atlanta, GA
Showtimes:
- April 24 and 25 at 8:00 PM
- April 26 at 3:00 PM
- April 30 at 8:00 PM
- May 1 and 2 at 8:00 PM
Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/plot-twist
About Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition
The Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition is dedicated to producing bold, engaging theatrical works that celebrate storytelling, artistic collaboration, and community connection.
Production Credits
The production is led by Executive Producer Chase Parker, President of CSC, and Chrystal Ayers, a six-time Daytime Emmy Award–winning producer. Original music is composed by Dominic Messinger, known for his work on Santa Barbara.
Executive Producers: Chrystal Ayers, Chase Parker
Producers: Celise Kalke, Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Petitt
Assistant Director: Tiffany Petitt
Stage Manager: Mahala Dawn
Costume Designer: Brenda Schwab
Set Designer: Steve Ray
Music Composer: Dominic Messinger
Marketing: Nyna Lyle
Cast
Jonas Barranca as Henry / Ben / Laborer
Michelle Civile as Angel Santee / Dolores
Erin Collins as Janet Allen / Sara
Douglas Dickerman as Charles Van Cleve
Park Krausen as Carolyn Van Cleve / Evie
Steven Connor as Robert Grant
Kylie Delre as Vivian Van Cleve
Media Contact
Nyna Lyle
NetVision Digital
[email protected]
(606) 767-1256
SOURCE Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition
Share this article