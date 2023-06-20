PLP AND FULCRUMAIR RELEASE WORLD'S FIRST ROBOTIC INSTALLATION SYSTEM FOR OVERHEAD POWER LINE SPACERS

News provided by

Preformed Line Products

20 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

CLEVELAND, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLP and FulcrumAir have partnered to develop and release the world's most advanced robotic system for installing conductor spacers on overhead power lines. The CSR-18™ robot is a revolutionary unmanned system that automatically and precisely installs PLP's CUSHION-GRIP® Twin Spacers on bundled conductors, helping to significantly reduce safety concerns for lineworkers while also exponentially increasing overall efficiency.

"Since our inception over 75 years ago, PLP has prided itself on being an industry leader in every respect. This partnership with FulcrumAir to develop the CSR-18™ robot further illustrates our longstanding commitment to bring the best, most innovative products to every market we serve," said Ryan Ruhlman, President of PLP. "Not only will the robot improve efficiencies, but it will also greatly improve the safety environment for utility workers around the world. The roboticization of the utility market will continue to expand throughout the next decade, and PLP is excited to lead the way in the transformation."

The CSR-18™ accurately installs PLP's CUSHION-GRIP® spacers at any pre-set distance to within a five-centimeter tolerance. The spacers are positioned at precise right angles to the conductor to ensure optimal performance, and the bolt is torqued to the utility or PLP's exact specification. This sequence happens automatically while also logging important quality control data, such as torque values and spacer locations, enabling the utility to easily reference it for future inspection and maintenance needs.

For utilities who wish to increase productivity even more, multiple robots can be placed on the phase conductors simultaneously to rapidly install the required spacers on two adjacent spans from one initial set-up location. Once complete, the bucket truck or crane can move two structures down the line to repeat the sequence, eliminating the need for spacer carts.

Successful field testing on a 240 kV system was recently completed for industry partners and clients to showcase the safety, efficiency, and capabilities of the CSR-18™ system for power line construction projects.

"FulcrumAir is extremely excited about our partnership with PLP. The CSR-18™ robot combines PLP's industry-leading product design expertise with FulcrumAir's robotic development knowledge to provide an extremely safe and reliable solution that will truly be a gamechanger for utilities," said Patrick Arnell, President & CEO of FulcrumAir. "After completing extensive laboratory testing and field evaluation trials, we are proud to announce the CSR-18™ robot is officially entering worldwide commercial service."

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

ABOUT FULCRUMAIR

Founded in 2016 and having invested over 40,000 hours into design and engineering to date, FulcrumAir is a leader in developing robotic solutions for the powerline industry. FulcrumAir's portfolio of UAVs and aerial robotics are specifically designed to address critical challenges facing electric utilities. FulcrumAir is "The Line Contractor of the Future."

SOURCE Preformed Line Products

Also from this source

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

PLP NAMES J. RYAN RUHLMAN PRESIDENT OF THE COMPANY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.