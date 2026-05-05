PLP EXPANDS GLOBAL SUBSTATION PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF DELTA STAR CONETORES ELÉTRICOS LTDA

CLEVELAND, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (Nasdaq: PLPC), a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative solutions for the energy and communications industries, today announced the acquisition of Delta Star Conetores Eletricos Ltda., a Brazil-based manufacturer specializing in high-voltage (HV) and extra-high-voltage (EHV) substation connectors.

Delta Star's headquarters in Salto, Brazil. Overhead view of Delta Star's facility in Salto, Brazil, where the company manufactures HV and EHV substation connectors.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Salto, Brazil, Delta Star manufactures high-quality substation connectors designed to support reliable, long-term grid performance. The company has built a strong reputation for its engineered solutions and maintains deep, longstanding relationships with leading substation equipment manufacturers.

This acquisition represents a key step in PLP's strategy to strengthen its global leadership in substation hardware and components. Delta Star complements PLP's recent acquisitions of SubCon Electrical Fittings in Austria, Maxxweld Conectores in Brazil, and Delta Conectores in Mexico, further expanding the company's global footprint and technical capabilities while significantly enhancing operational support to PLP's growing U.S. substation business.

"This acquisition is a natural extension of our long-term strategy to expand PLP's global substation platform," said Dennis McKenna, Chief Executive Officer of PLP. "Delta Star brings strong customer relationships, specialized product expertise, and proven performance in the substation market. Their capabilities will significantly enhance our ability to serve customers across the Americas while strengthening our global engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain network."

With this acquisition, PLP continues to expand its global portfolio of critical infrastructure solutions, strengthening its ability to support utilities and EPCs with reliable, high-performance products for evolving grid and energy demands.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, tariffs, labor disruptions, military conflict, international hostilities, political instability, exchange rates, natural disasters and health epidemics, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products (including in light of price increases) and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products and customer demand, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 5, 2026 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

SOURCE Preformed Line Products