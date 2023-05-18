PLP NAMES J. RYAN RUHLMAN PRESIDENT OF THE COMPANY

News provided by

Preformed Line Products

18 May, 2023, 10:30 ET

CLEVELAND, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. J. Ryan Ruhlman, age 40, as President of the Company. He takes over this role from Robert G. Ruhlman who has served as President since 1995 and who remains Chairman and CEO.

Continue Reading
Ryan Ruhlman, President of PLP
Ryan Ruhlman, President of PLP

Ryan Ruhlman has been employed by the Company since January 2002 and has worked in various roles in Research and Engineering, Manufacturing and International Operations. He was promoted, in December 2015, to Vice President, Marketing and Business Development where he has been responsible for the Distribution and Transmission markets, Special Industries and Marketing Communications. As President, Ryan's responsibilities will initially expand to include PLP Mexico, PLP Canada, Corporate Human Resources and a consolidated Business Development Group.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and CEO, said, "One of my biggest responsibilities in recent years has been succession planning and assuring the right people are in the right roles to allow us to continue to build on our wonderful legacy. As we have grown at an ever-increasing pace in recent years it has become very important to redistribute areas of responsibility for both geographic and market reasons. Ryan has a life-long association with, knowledge of and passion for the Company that will enable him to help lead the organization for many years to come. I am very proud to be passing this baton at this time."

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

SOURCE Preformed Line Products

Also from this source

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.