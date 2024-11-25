PLP RELEASES WORLD'S FIRST SELF-SERVICE DRONE KIT FOR INSTALLING BIRD DIVERTERS ON OVERHEAD POWER LINES

The RAPTOR CLAMP Drone Kit provides a significant advantage in aerial power line maintenance, delivering several key benefits and features:

Revolutionary Line Marker Installation : The RAPTOR CLAMP Drone Kit is the first of its kind to enable off-the-shelf DJI M300/M350 drones to install bird diverters—critical wildlife protection devices that increase visibility for birds, helping to prevent collisions with power lines and reduce potential outages.





Improved Workplace Safety : The ability to safely and effectively install wildlife protection devices via drone reduces lineworker exposure to potential safety hazards and eliminates the need for traditional installation methods, such as via bucket truck or helicopter.





Doubling the Value of Drone Investment : Utilities and contractors gain a second essential use case for M300/M350 drones in their fleet by integrating the RAPTOR CLAMP Drone Kit into their existing programs—maximizing the return on investment for drone operators and allowing utilities to perform installations at their convenience.





Multiple Diverters Installed Quickly : PLP's Drone Kit is designed to carry and install multiple RAPTOR CLAMP Diverters in a single flight, significantly improving productivity.





: PLP's Drone Kit is designed to carry and install multiple RAPTOR CLAMP Diverters in a single flight, significantly improving productivity. Quick Change Carriage System: The kit is equipped with a quick-change carriage that allows operators to reload diverters quickly and efficiently, minimizing downtime and maximizing throughput.

The RAPTOR CLAMP Drone Kit represents a leap forward in the management of overhead power lines and wildlife protection efforts, delivering a safer, faster, and more cost-effective method for installing critical line markers while offering utilities the opportunity to enhance their existing drone programs with versatile new capabilities.

PLP's new drone kit is currently available for purchase worldwide through the company's extensive global sales and support network.

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

