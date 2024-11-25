PLP RELEASES WORLD'S FIRST SELF-SERVICE DRONE KIT FOR INSTALLING BIRD DIVERTERS ON OVERHEAD POWER LINES

News provided byPreformed Line Products
Nov 25, 2024, 10:30 ET
CLEVELAND, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLP, a global leader in developing innovative infrastructure solutions for electric power systems, today announced the launch of the world's first self-service drone kit for remotely installing bird diverters on overhead power lines. The new RAPTOR CLAMP™ Drone Kit enables electric utilities and contractors to safely and efficiently install PLP RAPTOR CLAMP Diverters via a simple-to-use DIY accessory kit that seamlessly attaches to DJI M300/M350 drones—widely used and popular drone models currently employed by utilities worldwide.
