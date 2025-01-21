PLRB Partners with the Spencer Educational Foundation to Support the Future of Insurance Education

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Property & Liability Resource Bureau (PLRB) is proud to announce its partnership with the Spencer Educational Foundation, a leader in fostering the development of future insurance and risk management professionals. This collaboration highlights PLRB's ongoing commitment to empowering the insurance community and cultivating innovation in the industry.

The partnership will take center stage at the PLRB Claims Conference, held March 30 – April 2, 2025, in Indianapolis, IN, where the Spencer Educational Foundation will participate in PLRB Presents, a dynamic platform for engaging discussions and thought leadership. This collaboration exemplifies both organizations' dedication to shaping the next generation of insurance professionals.

The Spencer Educational Foundation has a long-standing history of supporting education through scholarships, internships, and innovative programs designed to prepare students for successful careers. By partnering with Spencer, PLRB reinforces its mission to foster industry collaboration and provide impactful educational opportunities.

"Investing in education is investing in the future of our industry," said Mike Brode, Vice President of Meetings & Education at PLRB. "Through this partnership with Spencer, we're creating opportunities for students and young professionals to thrive in a dynamic and evolving field."

As part of this initiative, PLRB has launched a donation campaign, inviting individuals and organizations to contribute directly to funding scholarships, internships, and other educational programs. Every dollar raised supports these efforts to inspire and equip the next generation of insurance and risk management professionals. As an additional incentive, PLRB will provide a dollar-for-dollar match on the first $10,000 in donations!

How to Contribute:

Visit plrb.org/spencer to make a donation and join PLRB and Spencer in shaping the future of insurance.

For more information about the PLRB-Spencer partnership or the donation campaign, please contact:

Daniela Weiszhar

VP of Marketing

Property & Liability Resource Bureau

[email protected]

About PLRB

The Property & Liability Resource Bureau (PLRB) is a not-for-profit national trade association supporting the Property and Casualty insurance industry with legal resources, educational services, and research. PLRB empowers insurers, MGAs, service providers, and outside counsel with tools like legal case databases, building code resources, Weather/CAT mapping, and educational programs, including industry-leading conferences. Through collaboration and innovation, PLRB helps members address challenges, improve processes, and better serve policyholders. To learn more about PLRB visit www.plrb.org .

About the Spencer Educational Foundation

The Spencer Educational Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to fostering the education and professional development of risk management and insurance students. Since its establishment in 1979, the foundation has been helping students succeed by providing scholarships, grants, and internships to talented individuals pursuing careers in these fields. To learn more about the Spencer Educational Foundation and its programs, please visit www.spencered.org .

