PLS and Toys for Tots® Bring a Smile to Kids During the Holidays

The Toys for Tots Visa Prepaid Card is widely accepted for retail transactions, is safe and secure and includes no cost reloads at all PLS check cashing locations. Customers can even set up free direct deposit on the card to get their paychecks, unemployment checks, government benefits and even tax refunds deposited directly onto the card account.

"We are excited to help bring joy to kids during the holiday season. Supporting our communities is a core value and this program will assist the Toys for Tots Program's efforts to fulfill the dreams of thousands of children who otherwise might have been forgotten during the holidays. At PLS, we're not just different, we are making a difference." Dan Wolfberg, President.

"We are very pleased to welcome PLS Financial Services as a National Corporate Sponsor of the 2020 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 73 years through our Toys for Tots Program." Silvester concluded, "With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

About PLS

PLS, headquartered in Chicago operates approximately 240 community financial services centers in markets that span from California to New York. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations! Visa Prepaid debit cards, money transfer services, direct deposit services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer consumer short-term loans, auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services. PLS also has automobile dealerships located in Indiana and Texas. PLS employs over 3,500 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 73-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 265 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information visit www.toysfortots.org.

