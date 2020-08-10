PLS Donates Over $80,000 To The American Red Cross For Disaster Relief

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS Financial Services, Inc. announced today a donation of $80,034.50 to the American Red Cross for disaster relief. The Red Cross provides help to people affected by disasters across the country; access to lifesaving blood; and support to US Armed Services and their families. The Red Cross has continued to help communities during the COVID-19 pandemic supporting feeding missions across the US and providing relief supplies.

Over the last several months, PLS set aside part of its fee from cashing stimulus checks to be donated to a charity supporting communities and families in need during this difficult time. PLS' guiding principal "Because You Deserve Better!®" applies not only to their customers but also to their communities. PLS lives this mission by investing in the communities it serves and by participating in community activities.

"Supporting our communities is a core value and we are proud to support the American Red Cross' efforts during these difficult times with this donation. At PLS, we're not just different, we are making a difference." Dan Wolfberg, President.

"The American Red Cross relies on the generosity of our donors and the hard work of our volunteers to fulfill our lifesaving mission," said Celena Roldán, regional chief executive officer of the Illinois Red Cross. "We are grateful and proud to receive this generous gift from PLS Financial Services which will aid in our mission of providing comfort and relief to those in need. The generosity of PLS Financial Services on behalf of their clients comes at a critical time as we continue to navigate mission delivery and response during these very challenging times."

About PLS

PLS, headquartered in Chicago operates approximately 240 community financial services centers in markets that span from California to New York. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations!® Visa® Prepaid debit cards, money transfer services, direct deposit services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer consumer short-term loans, auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services. PLS also has automobile dealerships located in Indiana and Texas. PLS employs over 3,500 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

