PLS Logistics Services Funds over 26,000 meals for Pittsburgh Charity

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank reported a 45% increase in demand for assistance in southwest Pennsylvania following the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. To help combat this, PLS Logistics partnered with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to host a virtual fund drive for their corporate and Pittsburgh office locations.

PLS Logistics Services offered to match donations dollar for dollar up to $5,000. With GPCFB, every $1 raised provides up to 5 nutritious meals for families and individuals in the community. Through the drive, PLS helped provide over 26,900 meals to those in need in the community.

PLS employees also supported the GPCFB by volunteering at two food bank distribution locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. A total of fifteen locally based PLS team members volunteered at two distribution food days in Alleghany County and Beaver Falls, PA.

"It was incredibly gratifying to see the PLS team help feed over 750 families in just two afternoons," noted Greg Burns, PLS President & CEO. "We are so grateful to all the PLS team members who made the choice to donate their time, money, or both to such a worthy cause and appreciate the partnership with GPCFB grateful to be a part of a company that values giving back to the community."

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is a nonprofit organization distributing meals to those in need across 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. For more information on hunger in our region or how to get involved, visit pittsburghfoodbank.org.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is a nonprofit organization that distributes nearly 40 million meals annually across 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania through a network of 500 agencies, partners and programs. The Food Bank was founded in 1980 and is a member of Feeding America, the leading domestic hunger relief charity in the U.S. For more information on hunger in our region or how to get involved, visit pittsburghfoodbank.org.

About PLS Logistics Services

PLS Logistics Services is a leading provider of logistics management, brokerage, and technology services for shippers across all industries. PLS handles millions of loads annually across all major freight modes: flatbed, van, LTL, rail and barge, air and ocean. The PLS carrier network consists of over 45,000 pre-qualified trucking companies along with Class-1 railroads and major barge companies. To learn more, visit www.plslogistics.com.

