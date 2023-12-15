PLS RECEIVES ACTIVA AWARD FROM INFIN FOR ITS SPONSORSHIP OF GIVING BACK AUTHOR EVENTS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY

15 Dec, 2023

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS  was honored by INFiN, a Financial Services Alliance, and the leading national association representing the licensed consumer financial services industry, with its prestigious Activa Award, in recognition of its outstanding commitment to involvement in local communities throughout the country.

INFiN's Activa Award is given annually to consumer financial service providers who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to giving back to the communities they so proudly serve through a wide array of community engagement and other philanthropic endeavors. The Activa Awards celebrate and promote better understanding of the pivotal role community-based financial service providers play in making America's neighborhoods good places to live and work. The award recognized PLS for their Giving Back Author Events and was presented to PLS at the MoneyTrends 2023 conference in Nashville, TN.

The Book Events were held throughout the Spring at Title One schools (which receive federal funds to assist low-income students in meeting educational goals) across the country. The schools, selected because they are in PLS communities, held assemblies for grade school students where they learned about business and entrepreneurship from well-known, award-winning author, Lowey Bundy Sichol

"Our guiding principle 'Because You Deserve Better!®' applies not only to our customers but also to our communities. We are honored to receive the Activa Award and for the recognition of our team's commitment to making a difference in our communities," said Dan Wolfberg, President, PLS.

About PLS®
PLS, headquartered in Chicago operates over 200 community financial services centers across the country. PLS believes that customers deserve better service than is available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations!® Prepaid Mastercard, money transfer services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, vehicle license, and registration services. PLS Auto is our automobile dealership located in Indiana. PLS employs over 3,000 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

About INFiN
INFiN, a Financial Services Alliance, is the leading national trade association representing the diverse and innovative consumer financial services industry. Formerly Financial Service Centers of America (FiSCA), INFiN members deliver critical products and services to meet U.S. consumers' ever-evolving needs and expectations, enabling essential financial inclusion and stability. For more information, visit www.INFiNAlliance.org.

