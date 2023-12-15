PLS RECEIVES ACTIVA AWARD FROM INFIN FOR ITS SPONSORSHIP OF GIVING BACK AUTHOR EVENTS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS was honored by INFiN, a Financial Services Alliance, and the leading national association representing the licensed consumer financial services industry, with its prestigious Activa Award, in recognition of its outstanding commitment to involvement in local communities throughout the country.

INFiN's Activa Award is given annually to consumer financial service providers who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to giving back to the communities they so proudly serve through a wide array of community engagement and other philanthropic endeavors. The Activa Awards celebrate and promote better understanding of the pivotal role community-based financial service providers play in making America's neighborhoods good places to live and work. The award recognized PLS for their Giving Back Author Events and was presented to PLS at the MoneyTrends 2023 conference in Nashville, TN.

The Book Events were held throughout the Spring at Title One schools (which receive federal funds to assist low-income students in meeting educational goals) across the country. The schools, selected because they are in PLS communities, held assemblies for grade school students where they learned about business and entrepreneurship from well-known, award-winning author, Lowey Bundy Sichol.

"Our guiding principle 'Because You Deserve Better!®' applies not only to our customers but also to our communities. We are honored to receive the Activa Award and for the recognition of our team's commitment to making a difference in our communities," said Dan Wolfberg, President, PLS.

