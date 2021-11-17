PLS Receives Activa Award from INFiN for its Support of the American Red Cross

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INFiN, a Financial Service Alliance, honored PLS with its prestigious Activa Award, in recognition of its outstanding commitment to community involvement in local communities throughout the country. The award was presented to PLS at the MoneyTrends 2021 conference in Washington, D.C. for its support of the American Red Cross. The Red Cross provides help to people affected by disasters across the country; access to lifesaving blood; and support to US Armed Services and their families. In 2020, PLS set aside part of its fee from cashing stimulus checks and donated $80,034.50 to the Red Cross.

"Our guiding principle "Because You Deserve Better!®" applies not only to our customers but also to our communities. We are honored to receive the Activa Award and for the recognition of our team's commitment to making a difference in our communities." Jill Ritchie Director of Public and Governmental Affairs.

About PLS®

PLS, headquartered in Chicago operates over 200 community financial services centers across the country. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations!® Visa® Prepaid cards, money transfer services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services. The PLS brand also includes automobile dealerships located in Indiana and Texas. PLS employs over 3,000 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. PLS does not offer any lending products. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

About INFiN

INFiN, a Financial Services Alliance, is the leading national trade association representing the diverse and innovative consumer financial services industry. Formerly Financial Service Centers of America (FiSCA), INFiN members deliver critical products and services to meet U.S. consumers' ever-evolving needs and expectations, enabling essential financial inclusion and stability. For more information, visit www.INFiNAlliance.org.

