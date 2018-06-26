PLSG Introduces HealthcareData.Center for Life Sciences Innovators

PLSG President and CEO Jim Jordan, in introducing the new site, said, "Healthcare is complex. That's why we designed this comprehensive website of healthcare data. Knowledge of the entire U.S. healthcare system and how it's structured is essential for us to know as we help entrepreneurs with new technologies. To share this knowledge with the Western Pennsylvania Life Sciences community is our mission and to share it globally through this new website is a privilege."

The failure rate of any startup, but particularly those dealing in life sciences, can be very high. Often this is attributed to a lack of reliable, accurate data. The new site dovetails with the PLSG mission of helping more life sciences technologies and ideas transform into successful businesses, according to Jordan.

The site also appeals to academics and investors looking to validate market information or learn more about a segment in which they might not be familiar. It aggregates 15 years' worth of PLSG experience, making a vast amount of information easily searchable and usable for the entire life sciences community.

The website provides resources to explain market size, sales channels, reimbursements, investors, stock values, and more elements of the healthcare system so users can continue to focus on developing their healthcare ideas and research with a proper understanding of the environment in which they want to work.

The Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse (PLSG) is a comprehensive life sciences economic development organization. We are dedicated to advancing life sciences in western PA by building on the region's strengths in research, clinical care and life sciences entrepreneurship. We serve our community by providing knowledge, connection, and capital to help companies grow, create jobs, and improve the health of all humanity. For more information, please visit: www.plsg.com.

PLSG partnered with website developer Imagebox, located in Pittsburgh, PA for site design. For more information, please visit: www.imagebox.com.

