PLSG Invests $20,000 in Clinical Platform, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse (PLSG) placed a $20,000 investment in Clinical Platform, Inc., a Pittsburgh-based, developmental stage, healthcare IT company whose goal is to improve outcomes of cancer patients by providing easily accessible and retainable information on diagnosis and treatment of cancer and connecting them to appropriate clinical trials. "At Clinical Platform, we believe better education means better outcomes," said Michael Maxin, Chief Executive Officer, "and we have just recently launched PediatricCancerlibrary.com in collaboration with UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. The platform contains about 25 animated educational videos, including videos featuring some of the physicians from UPMC. Some of the videos are direct-to-action clinical trial videos, which include links to clinical trials and put the viewers in touch with the respective Principal Investigator (PI). Logins have been created for caregivers to create a personalized library with the aim to focus on specific patients and patient needs. "We've seen an exceptional response from both physicians and users, this is a very exciting time for the company," said Maxin.

Cancer remains the second most common cause of death in the U.S. A major issue is the lack of awareness about clinical trials among patients. The problems facing clinical trial participation are multi-faceted:

85% of patients are unaware that clinical trials are treatment options

Less than 5% of adults diagnosed with cancer will take part in a clinical trial

2/3 of trial sites do not meet enrollment requirements

No one entity in the clinical trial ecosystem owns patient recruitment, and the process needs improvement

Relying on physicians, sponsors, and CROs is not working

Clinical Platform aims to become the single entity for patient recruitment by utilizing the power of education to increase patients' awareness about clinical trials and help speed up the process of trial enrollment.

"We are excited to continue to watch Clinical Platform's success in transforming the clinical trial process," said James F. Jordan, President and CEO of PLSG. "This is just the type of innovation in life sciences that the PLSG was designed to support."

The PLSG investment will allow Clinical Platform to secure a customer acquisition platform, technical support to launch and manage the platform, and develop customer communication pieces.

