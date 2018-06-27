PLSG Recognizes Portfolio Company Exec for International Honor

Dr. Alex Kiderman was recognized as a new member of the prestigious Bárány Society in a ceremony in Sweden earlier this month. Dr. Kiderman's distinction adds to the history between NKI and the Bárány Society, as NKI founder, Jan Parmentier, had been the only non-PhD., non-M.D. member of the society until his death in 1998. NKI has led the scientific exploration of vestibular science for more than three decades.

The Bárány Society, an international, interdisciplinary society, was founded to honor the memory of the late Robert Bárány, who won the Nobel Prize for his groundbreaking work on the physiology and pathology of the vestibular system. The Bárány Society facilitates collaboration between a variety of disciplines, including scientists, clinicians, and engineers engaged in vestibular research and discovery.

Dr. Kiderman, who earned his engineering doctorate at the Academy of Science in Moscow, has been involved in numerous concussion and vestibular research studies while at NKI.

"Alex Kiderman has been an invaluable part of our progress for years, and we could not be more proud of him being recognized with this international distinction," said Howison Schroeder, President, Neuro Kinetics, Inc.

"The PLSG commends Dr. Kiderman on his impressive record and for his inclusion in the Bárány Society," said Jim Jordan, President and CEO of the PLSG. "With NKI being a key portfolio company of ours, we have enjoyed a front-row seat to innovations occurring there and look for that process to continue."

About Neuro Kinetics Inc.

For over three decades, Neuro Kinetics (NKI) has supplied comprehensive neuro-functional diagnostic and assessment tools to neurologists, audiologists, scientists, researchers, ENT's, neurotologists and neuro-ophthalmologists around the globe. For more information, visit: www.neuro-kinetics.com

About the Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse (PLSG)

PLSG is a comprehensive life sciences economic development organization. We are dedicated to advancing life sciences in western PA by building on the region's strengths in research, clinical care and life sciences entrepreneurship. We serve our community by providing knowledge, connection, and capital to help companies grow, create jobs, and improve the health of all humanity. For more information, visit: www.plsg.com.

