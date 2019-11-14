PLT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Plantronics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Plantronics, Inc. ("Plantronics" or the "Company") (NYSE: PLT) between July 2, 2018 and November 5, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) that the Company's internal control over inventory levels was not effective; (3) that the Company had not adequately monitored inventory levels ahead of multiple product launches, where the new models would displace demand for aging products; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 5, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed a $65 million reduction in channel inventory "by reducing sales to channel partners" and slashed its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue between $1.72 billion and $1.81 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $282 million and $323 million.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $14.44 per share, or nearly 37%, to close at $25.00 per share on November 6, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 13, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

