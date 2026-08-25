PLT Health Solutions Brings Its Clinically Supported Branded Ingredient Platform to Vitafoods Asia

First-Time Exhibitor Will Showcase 30+ Ingredients Across Joint Health, Healthy Aging, Sports Nutrition, Energy, Sleep/Stress and Cognitive Health, Including the Asia Debut of the Next-Generation Kinexa Joint Longevity Complex

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. will exhibit for the first time at Vitafoods Asia, 2-4 September in Bangkok, Thailand, bringing its portfolio of more than 30 clinically supported branded ingredients to Asian brand owners and product developers. A major focus at the show will be the company's joint health and mobility portfolio. PLT will bring next-generation Kinexa™ Joint Longevity Complex to the Asian market for the first time. PLT introduced Kinexa™ in 2016 and has continued to develop the ingredient since; the next-generation grade is supported by a groundbreaking 2025 clinical study. PLT will also highlight ingredients for sports nutrition, healthy aging, energy, sleep/stress and cognitive health. Most of the portfolio is beverage-friendly, as part of PLT's growing beverage ingredient portfolio.

PLT Health Solutions, Inc. will exhibit for the first time at Vitafoods Asia, 2-4 September in Bangkok, Thailand, bringing its portfolio of more than 30 clinically supported branded ingredients to Asian brand owners and product developers. A major focus at the show will be the company's joint health and mobility portfolio. PLT will bring next-generation Kinexa™ Joint Longevity Complex to the Asian market for the first time. Visitors to the PLT stand will be introduced to Kinexa™ supported by a groundbreaking randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study showing that it delivers whole joint support by improving the health of multiple joint tissues, with measured improvements in joint structure, cartilage thickness and shock-absorbing capacity. The portfolio also includes AprèsFlex® 5-Day Joint Support, a Boswellia serrata extract supported by multiple clinical studies.

According to CEO Seth Flowerman, PLT's participation in the show reflects the company's international growth strategy and its commitment to the Asian health and wellness market. "Many of PLT's most important innovation and distribution partners are based in Asia, and we have worked alongside them for many years, so we have had a longtime connection with the region's health and wellness ecosystem," Flowerman said. "What is new is that we are bringing our branded ingredient platform directly to Asian brand owners, with dedicated business development leadership in APAC and China and a growing number of ingredients positioned specifically for key regional markets. We are looking forward to bringing the next generation of innovations to Bangkok and our APAC customers."

Building for Asia

PLT's presence at Vitafoods Asia is backed by a dedicated in-region business development team, led by Pritesh Shetty, Director of Business Development, APAC, and Lei Lu, Director of Business Development, China, together with the company's global quality, supply chain and regulatory infrastructure. PLT also works with established distribution partners across the region, and its ingredients are already used by millions of Asian consumers each year.

The PLT Joint Health Portfolio

PLT has long been at the forefront of clinically supported joint health ingredients. Visitors to the PLT stand will be introduced to Kinexa™ supported by a groundbreaking randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study showing that it delivers whole joint support by improving the health of multiple joint tissues, with measured improvements in joint structure, cartilage thickness and shock-absorbing capacity. The portfolio also includes AprèsFlex® 5-Day Joint Support, a Boswellia serrata extract supported by multiple clinical studies. AprèsFlex offers fast efficacy at a low dose for joint comfort and cartilage preservation and is now found in consumer brands in Asia and around the world. A 2025 study on Dynagenix® Muscle+Joint Formula showed that just 40 mg/day led to statistically significant improvements in joint comfort, stiffness, and function as early as 5 days after initial supplementation. Neutral-tasting and water-soluble, Dynagenix is well suited to beverages and other contemporary delivery systems.

Ingredients for Trending Health Categories

PLT will also feature branded ingredients in several of the categories growing fastest across Asian markets. RipFACTOR® Muscle Accelerator is a highly successful sports nutrition ingredient based on clinical studies that show gains in strength and endurance. Strengthera® is a healthy aging ingredient clinically demonstrated to support strength and mobility in older adults. Serezin® is a botanical sleep ingredient with clinical results showing improved sleep quality. The stand will also feature cellflo6® for energy and Nutricog™ for cognitive health.

Steve Fink, PLT's Vice President of Marketing, will lead the company's team at the show alongside Shetty and Lu. According to Fink, PLT's attendance at Vitafoods Asia reflects the company's increased focus on powering Asian consumer products. "We are finding an excellent audience for our branded, science-backed ingredient solutions throughout APAC, with some significant commercial successes. We're looking forward to meeting with a broader audience at Vitafoods," he said.

Visitors to the show can meet PLT at Stand H6-K58, where samples of Kinexa™, AprèsFlex®, Dynagenix®, RipFACTOR®, Strengthera®, Serezin® and cellflo6® will be available.

Kinexa is a registered trademark in the European Union and the United Kingdom. In all other territories, including the United States, Kinexa is a trademark. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Company Contact: Mark Falconer Steve Fink Sciencewerks PLT Health Solutions, Inc. Phone: 407-412-9705 E-mail: [email protected] Email: [email protected]



SOURCE PLT Health Solutions