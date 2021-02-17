PLT Health Solutions Granted New, Expanded License for Weight Management Ingredient from Health Canada

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it has received a new, expanded license from the Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) of Health Canada to market its ingredient Slendacor® Weight Management Complex to support healthy weight loss in Canada. A former Nutraingredients Ingredient of the Year Award (2017) winner, Slendacor has been featured in top-selling consumer weight management brands in the United States, Brazil, Australia, Asia and Europe. Slendacor's patented approach to weight management works at multiple levels by inhibiting the accumulation of fat in fat cells (lipogenesis) and enhancing the body's ability to break down fat (lipolysis). The result is an ingredient that has been clinically shown to significantly enhance weight loss and help re-shape the body.

The new NPN adds claims for Slendacor that include support of healthy cholesterol and triglycerides: • Helps lower blood triglycerides, total and LDL cholesterol • Helps support cardiovascular health by reducing total and LDL cholesterol • Helps to reduce blood triglycerides, total and LDL cholesterol levels • Could be a complement to a healthy lifestyle that incorporates a calorie-educed diet and regular physical activity for individuals involved in a weight management/maintenance program

In Canada, previously approved claims include:

Exerts complementary weight management benefits when combined with a reduced-calorie diet and regular physical activity

Clinically shown to assist in weight management when used with a program of reduced-calorie intake and regular physical activity

Helps to support/Complements weight management when combined/ integrated with a calorie-reduced diet and regular physical activity

Weight management support by helping to complement your goals, when combined with a calorie-reduced diet and regular exercise

Helps support weight management when combined with a reduced calorie diet and regular physical activity

According to Jeremy Appleton, ND, Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs at PLT Health Solutions, the granting of the new NHP license by Health Canada is a significant milestone for Slendacor, because it opens up new applications for this well-established, unique ingredient. "Healthy weight management has never been solely about shedding pounds. As important as weight loss is to many consumers, they know that healthy and sustainable changes to body weight must involve supporting other related systems, like cardiovascular and metabolic health. These new approved claims mean that we all can better understand Slendacor as an integral part of a holistic health management program, one that includes body weight, but in the greater context of cardiometabolic health," he said.

Slendacor Starts Fasts and Finishes Strong

Slendacor Weight Management Complex has been shown effective in double-blind clinical trials to date, in both obese and healthy overweight subjects, with statistically significant improvements beginning as early as two weeks and continuing through the end of the studies. Slendacor has been shown effective in both men and women.

For more information, visit www.plthealth.com/slendacor

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

Voice: 407-412-9705

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

Voice: 973-984-0900 x214

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions