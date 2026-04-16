PLT Health Solutions' TestFACTOR® Powers Launch of Jocko Fuel's COMBAT TESTED 3.0

Reformulated Testosterone Optimization Product is Powered by Four Human Clinical Studies, Delivering Enhanced Strength, Energy and Focus

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that Jocko Fuel (Jay, Maine. USA), the performance nutrition brand founded by retired Navy SEAL officer Jocko Willink, is launching COMBAT TESTED 3.0, a reformulated testosterone optimization supplement featuring TestFACTOR®, PLT's clinically studied botanical complex for men's health. The new formula replaces 300 mg of Fadogia agrestis with 325 mg of TestFACTOR, reflecting Jocko Fuel's commitment to science-backed ingredients and disciplined formulation standards. COMBAT TESTED 3.0 will be available direct-to-consumer via jockofuel.com, Amazon, and select retail partners beginning in mid-April 2026.

Jocko Fuel (Jay, Maine. USA), the performance nutrition brand founded by retired Navy SEAL officer Jocko Willink, is launching COMBAT TESTED 3.0, a reformulated testosterone optimization supplement featuring TestFACTOR®, PLT's clinically studied botanical complex for men's health. Ashley Freeman, Product Research & Development Specialist, Jocko Fuel's lead formulator for the new product, added that testosterone was a primary endpoint in all of TestFACTOR's clinical studies - a key factor in the reformulation decision.

Reformulated Around Clinical Evidence

According to Cam Fischer, Marketing Director for Jocko Fuel, the reformulation aligns directly with the brand's mission: Your mission is our purpose. "Jocko Fuel is built for serious lifelong workout diehards and those getting back on track," said Fischer. "When we evaluated the clinical data behind TestFACTOR, we saw measurable outcomes in testosterone and vitality. That's the standard we hold ourselves to — no fillers, no fairy dust, no compromises."

Ashley Freeman, Product Research & Development Specialist, Jocko Fuel's lead formulator for the new product, added that testosterone was a primary endpoint in all of TestFACTOR's clinical studies — a key factor in the reformulation decision. "Our target consumer is the active, health-conscious man — often in his mid-40s and beyond — who wants to support strength, performance, and vitality as part of a disciplined lifestyle," she said. "TestFACTOR gave us a clinically substantiated anchor ingredient." COMBAT TESTED 3.0 retains complementary nutrients such as vitamin D and boron to support hormonal balance, while centering the formula around 325 mg of TestFACTOR.

Four Clinical Studies Support Enhanced Testosterone

TestFACTOR is a patented botanical complex derived from Mangifera indica bark and Sphaeranthus indicus. The ingredient has been evaluated in four randomized, placebo-controlled trials in both trained and untrained subjects. In these studies, supplementation with TestFACTOR demonstrated:

Up to 19% increase in total testosterone levels†

Up to 20% increase in free testosterone levels†

Improvements in measures of vitality and energy†

Support for strength performance, including grip strength†

TestFACTOR was recently recognized with the "Ingredient Idol" award at SupplySide Global, underscoring its scientific and market validation.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, the partnership reflects aligned philosophies. "Jocko Fuel stands for discipline, transparency, and performance," said Fink. "By reformulating COMBAT TESTED 3.0 around TestFACTOR, they've elevated this product with a clinically demonstrated solution that supports healthy testosterone, vitality, and strength in men. We are excited to see consumers respond to this product in the market," he added.

Built for the Mission-Driven Consumer

Jocko Fuel intentionally differentiates itself from trend-driven, neon-colored performance supplements, focusing instead on clean, purpose-driven formulations. COMBAT TESTED 3.0 is designed for men who are committed to training, leadership, family, and long-term performance — including those rebuilding momentum and lifelong athletes alike.

For more information on Jocko Fuel, visit jockofuel.com.

For more information on TestFACTOR, visit plthealth.com/TestFACTOR,

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Jocko Fuel

Founded by Jocko Willink, Jocko Fuel is a performance nutrition brand committed to fueling progress with clean, superior ingredients for body and mind. Headquartered in Jay, Maine, the company develops energy drinks, protein, supplements, and functional products built around discipline, uncompromising quality, and mission-driven performance.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. Through a global network of strategic partnerships, PLT provides clinically validated ingredient solutions designed to help brands grow and consumers live healthier, higher-performing lives.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

[email protected]

407-412-9705

PLT Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

[email protected]

Jocko Fuel Contact:

Cam Fischer

Jocko Fuel

[email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions