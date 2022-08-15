PLT Will Supply Traceable, Standardized Organic Elderberry Extract to North American Market

New offerings will help address adulteration and security of supply issues for the booming ingredient

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc announced that it will begin offering new elderberry extracts to the North American market. The PLT elderberry portfolio will include extracts standardized to 6% and 10% anthocyanins, offered in both standard and organic grades. Innovation partner Nektium Pharma (Las Palmas, Spain) has secured long-term supply agreements with black elderberry (Sambucus nigra) growers in Central Europe and will extract finished product at its state-of-the-art facilities in the Canary Islands. Quality for these ingredients is assured by a per-batch testing program including fingerprint analysis for identification and quantification of anthocyanins, DNA sequential barcoding for authenticity, analysis for adulteration using the MALDI TOF technique, and standardization of biomarkers. As non-GMO-certified, gluten- and additive-free powders, these elderberry extracts are available immediately.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, the new elderberry portfolio was developed as a solution to industry problems that occurred when demand for this ingredient skyrocketed during the pandemic. "As often happens with plant-based materials when demand spikes rapidly, there was a shortage of elderberry materials and a proliferation of sub-standard and adulterated products entering the market. All of us have read headlines of inferior elderberry offerings Quality for these ingredients is assured by a per-batch testing program including fingerprint analysis for identification and quantification of anthocyanins, DNA sequential barcoding for authenticity, analysis for adulteration using the MALDI TOF technique, and standardization of biomarkers.

Traditional Immune Support, Modern Quality

Black elderberry has a long tradition of use for immune support. The berries are high in flavonoids, such as quercetin and rutin, with anthocyanins arguably the most important. Anthocyanins impart the characteristic purple color to the berries, as well as much of the bio-efficacy in terms of antioxidant activity, balancing inflammation metabolism, and supporting immune function.

Elderberry modulates immune function by multiple mechanisms, including activation of phagocytes, supporting non-specific immune response, and promoting immune defense. The material supplied by PLT is based on the Haschberg cultivar of Sambucus nigra, which contains a high level of naturally-occurring anthocyanins.

According to Dr. Jeremy Appleton, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs for PLT, the company's new elderberry extract portfolio offers consumer companies excellent product development and messaging opportunities. "Elderberry and its constituent anthocyanins have been extensively researched. These new products are both more concentrated than many other elderberry ingredients on the market today and of higher quality, offering formulators the ability to create more effective products while building trust with consumers and delivering greater value."

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically-supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

